Dear Mr. Wolff:
We play two-over-one and forcing no-trump. I held SPADES A-K-Q-3-2, HEARTS K-Q, DIAMONDS K-10-4, CLUBS 8-7-2 and opened one spade. Partner held SPADES 10-9-4, HEARTS A-J-6-4, DIAMONDS A-9-3-2, CLUBS A-4 and responded two diamonds. I bid three diamonds, and partner bid three spades. What now?
-- Puppy Mill, Springfield, Mass.
ANSWER: While you could rebid two no-trump, showing 12-14 or 18-19, and bid on later to show the extras, that might wrong-side no-trump. Raising diamonds and rebidding spades are both plausible. After the actual three-spade call, opener might just cue-bid four diamonds to deny a club control and show extras. Responder then bids four hearts (promising a club control, or he would have signed off since partner had denied one), and now opener can ask for key-cards.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner has suggested that we play a sandwich no-trump when both of us are passed hands. Please clarify when we should use double and when we should bid no-trump for takeout purposes.
-- Shallow Hal, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: As a passed hand, you would typically use double to show a maximum pass with 5-4 shape (or 5-5 if the values are not concentrated in your long suits). Use a no-trump bid to show at least 5-5 shape in the unbid suits. There is one wrinkle, though. If one no-trump shows the unbid suits, then two no-trump can be the minors, especially after a nebulous minor-suit opener.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
One of my friends thinks that it is right to bid the cheapest suit in response to a takeout double when you have a very weak hand. Is that right?
-- Normal Procedure, Albuquerque, N.M.
ANSWER: I would bid my longest suit or, with four cards in a major and five in a minor, show the major. While there is something to be said for making a bid in a suit partner is less likely to raise, misleading him is not likely to be beneficial in the long run. However, if partner doubles and then cue-bids, using step one as a really bad hand does make sense.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is it ethical to draw inferences from your opponents' body language?
-- Table Action, Jackson, Tenn.
ANSWER: Yes, but you do so at your own peril. Unless you think someone has deliberately misled you, you might not have any recourse if you make a bid or play based on their reaction. Of course, you must try your best not to take advantage of your partner's movements. Overall, it would be ideal if no one gave anything away, but we are all only human.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
At love all, would you act over a one-spade opening with SPADES Q-10-8-4, HEARTS K-10-5, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-J, CLUBS A-10?
-- Pick Your Poison, Edmonton, Alberta
ANSWER: I have too much for a one-no-trump overcall, with 19 points, lots of intermediates and a good tenace over the long spades, which suggests doubling first. If I do that, though, I will have to bid two no-trump at my next turn, which might take us uncomfortably high. All things considered, this feels like it is worth the risk. Trap passing does not seem right with a balanced hand.
