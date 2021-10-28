FROM UNIVERSAL UCLICK
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, OCT. 31, 2021
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up this beauty the other day: SPADES Q-3-2, HEARTS A-K-8, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-J-10-5, CLUBS J. With no one vulnerable, I opened one diamond. My partner responded one heart, and the next hand overcalled two spades. What say you?
-- Big Hand, Raleigh, N.C.
ANSWER: I could jump to three no-trump, but then we might miss a heart slam or be off the club suit, with four hearts or five diamonds a safer bet. I think a takeout double is in order. If partner rebids his hearts, I will raise him. If he does not, I can bid three no-trump at my next turn, expressing some doubt.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
These lead-directing doubles of three no-trump are confusing. When are they asking me to lead something unusual, and when are they telling me to lead a specific suit?
-- Lightner Lesson, Detroit, Mich.
ANSWER: Double normally asks for the lead of dummy's first-bid suit. But if dummy has not shown a suit, it asks you to lead your weaker major. When you have bid a suit and partner doubles the final contract, he is asking you to lead your suit (unless he passed up an opportunity to raise or double a cue-bid earlier). When partner bids a suit and then doubles, or when you have both bid a suit and partner doubles, I tend to think of these as asking for a lead other than his suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES A, HEARTS J-4, DIAMONDS K-10-9-8-5-4-2, CLUBS A-K-9 at love all. You open one diamond in second seat, your left-hand opponent barges in with a weak two-spade overcall, and partner doubles. What do you do after the next hand passes?
-- No Space, Dodge City, Kan.
ANSWER: Three diamonds is too little, and four diamonds would take us past our most likely game of three no-trump. I could understand a three-spade cue-bid, angling for no-trump when partner has a stopper. It is unlikely that we can run nine quick tricks, so we will need a second stopper to have time to establish the diamonds.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I enjoy reading articles posted on BridgeWinners, but I am frequently dismayed to see so many features regarding online cheating. What can be done to resolve this?
-- Catnip, Cartersville, Ga.
ANSWER: A couple of organizations have been formed to combat online cheating. The Cheating Advisory Team (or CAT) exists to warn tournament organizers about anyone suspected of wrongdoing, while the United Sponsors team has encouraged cheaters to step forward and agree to a set disciplinary code, which keeps such matters out of the courts.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When should suit-preference signals apply?
-- Entry Finder, Elmira, N.Y.
ANSWER: The primary signals of attitude and count should take priority, but when they have already been shown or need not be shown, suit preference is a good tool. When giving or trying to receive a ruff, or when a shift seems obvious, suit preference becomes the primary signal. On the second round of a suit (unless count is clearly unimportant), suit preference becomes a live possibility. However, beware of overdoing suit preference or seeing it when it does not exist.
