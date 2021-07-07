Dear Mr. Wolff:
What scheme would you recommend for super-accepting after partner transfers following your two-no-trump opener or rebid?
– Cue Card, Bremerton, Wash.
ANSWER: There are several methods available. You could simply cue-bid controls at the four-level, but I prefer to “bid where I live,” showing a real source of tricks to help partner imagine where 12 tricks might come from. Otherwise, you can bid three no-trump or jump to four of the major. Also, when super-accepting, you must be prepared to play in game opposite nothing. Some hands with four-card support do not justify anything more than a completion of the tranfer at the three-level.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you do with SPADES A-J-10, HEARTS A-K-10-9-8, DIAMONDS K-7-3, CLUBS J-2, at love all, after your right-hand opponent has opened one diamond?
– Value Bid, Nashville, Tenn.
ANSWER: I would overcall one no-trump. If I had another high card, I would choose to double, then bid hearts, for fear of missing a heart game. One no-trump gets the hand across nicely, and I am reasonably confident that we will not have missed a game if partner passes. Of course, one no-trump might be the wrong partscore, but it pays to treat 5-3-3-2 hands as balanced in the long run.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think one should take inferences from the tempo of play in an online game?
– Cyber Spy, Boise, Idaho
ANSWER: I think it is dangerous to do so, since a player may be pausing for any number of reasons. They may have been disturbed by real-world concerns. It may even be that you or the opponent has lost connection temporarily. You can try to deduce something from a long pause, but as ever, these inferences are taken at your own risk.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I did not know whether to make a move with SPADES Q-9-8-3-2, HEARTS Q, DIAMONDS K-10-9-2, CLUBS Q-J-7, everyone vulnerable, after partner has opened one heart in third seat and raised my one-spade response to two. Would you bid on?
– Try Hard, Staten Island, N.Y.
ANSWER: I would let this one go. I regularly stretch to try for game with an extra trump and some shape, but the lack of aces and the singleton in partner’s primary suit deter me this time. There is a high risk that inviting game will take us too high; when we can make three spades, partner will probably bid game!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the minimum club holding on which you would double Stayman to show clubs?
– For the Lead, Hartford, Conn.
ANSWER: I think a chunky five-card suit is the minimum, or an excellent four-card suit if the Stayman bid is at the three-level. Be aware that your opponents can redouble for business, and that your double is essentially trying to direct the defensive attack. Avoid doubling if there is a reasonable shot that partner’s natural lead could work better. As a passed hand, you may have a little more latitude. This is because partner probably won’t take you too seriously by overcompeting, even if your side has a fit.