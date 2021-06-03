FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You recently mentioned that somebody signaled by placing a card upside down. Is that convention something that players are supposed to announce to their opponents, or is it ethical to keep it secret?
-- Black Market, Waterbury, Conn.
ANSWER: Any system of signaling is fine if it is based on the values of the cards and not their physical placement. Upside-down carding does not refer to physical placement. It means the signal (usually that high encourages or announces an even number) is flipped so that high discourages or announces an odd number. All agreements should be fully documented and disclosed to the opponents.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
A vulnerable opponent opened three hearts with SPADES 3-2, HEARTS K-J-9-7-6-4-3, DIAMONDS 6-4, CLUBS Q-8. His convention card was marked "strong" for preempts. We overcalled and played three spades (making four), assuming they were stronger than this. The director sympathized but did not adjust the score. Was this right?
-- Misinformation, Eau Claire, Wis.
ANSWER: I am not sure you were damaged here, though I would expect the tournament director to tell the pair to correct their convention card. However, I will add (without having seen the full deal) that if responder to three spades has a normal raise to four spades, he must make it, no matter what he thinks his opponents might hold.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When referring to the vulnerability, what does "favorable" mean?
-- Color Blind, Doylestown, Pa.
ANSWER: In the U.S., "favorable" refers to being non-vulnerable against vulnerable, and "unfavorable" refers to being vulnerable against non-vulnerable opponents. All or both vulnerable is referred to as "game all," and when no one is vulnerable, that can be referred to as "none vul" or "love all." You could also say "East-West vulnerable" rather than "we/they were unfavorable."
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have seen some players using two no-trump as an artificial asking bid after opener raises responder's suit. Would you recommend such a treatment?
-- Relay Race, Sioux Falls, S.D.
ANSWER: Responder may want to find out whether opener has three- or four-card support or extra shape after opener raises his major suit -- especially if you often raise with three-card support in a semibalanced hand. This helps establish a force and sets the scene for slam investigation. The loss of a natural and invitational two-no-trump call is not a big deal.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently held SPADES A-K-J-2, HEARTS 9-8-6, DIAMONDS A-7, CLUBS A-J-8-2 at love all. I opened one no-trump in third seat, and my left-hand opponent overcalled two hearts. My partner bid two spades, and my right-hand opponent raised to three hearts. What would you do now?
-- Revealing Raise, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: I would bid four spades. Partner need not have very much for his non-forcing call, but my hand should fit nicely with his. It does look like partner has short hearts on the bidding, and I have heart length with no wastage there.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
