FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the best way to agree opener's major after a two-no-trump opening and Stayman response?
-- Other Major, Lorain, Ohio
ANSWER: Most people bid the other major to show a slam try in opener's major. The bid is not needed naturally because responder could bid something else with only four cards in the other major, perhaps some level of no-trump. Similarly, he would have started with a transfer if he had five cards in the other major. So, for example, after a heart fit comes to light, responder's three-spade call agrees hearts. Over opener's three-spade response, four hearts can be used as the raise. A similar concept can be employed after a one-no-trump opening, with responder bidding the other major at the three-level.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
One of my friends had SPADES A-8-3, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS 9-7-5-3-2, CLUBS K-10-9-8-7 and heard his partner open one heart. He responded one no-trump and got a rebid of two clubs. He raised to three clubs, and opener came again with three spades. My friend bid three no-trump and lost the first five tricks in the red suits. Five clubs was making. Was he wrong to bid three no-trump?
-- Implied Shortness, Union City, Tenn.
ANSWER: Three spades showed length in that suit, leaving opener with short diamonds. Responder's hand is now wholly inappropriate for three no-trump. Since he limited his hand by raising clubs rather than using the "impossible" two-spade call to show a high-card raise, responder might now imagine declarer scoring plenty of ruffs in each hand, and bid five clubs, or even cue-bid four spades.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you bid with SPADES K-Q-10-6-4-3, HEARTS 2, DIAMONDS 10-8-5-4, CLUBS 7-3 as dealer at favorable vulnerability?
-- Tempered Aggression, Bristol, Va.
ANSWER: I would open three spades. The hand has good offense but little defense, along with good spades and some extra distribution. This call will make it much harder for the opponents to get together than a two-spade opening would, and if the opponents do catch you speeding, you probably will not go down too many.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
A few of my friends are very jovial at the table. Do you think they should take it more seriously?
-- Social Game, Great Falls, Mont.
ANSWER: This depends on where you are playing. If it is a casual game, by all means chat away. In a competitive event, one should generally be quiet during play so as not to distract the opponents. Of course, it is simply in some people's nature to be very sociable!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the Smith Echo?
-- The Peter Principle, Grand Forks, N.D.
ANSWER: This is where a defender's trick-two play signals whether they would like their partner to continue the suit led at trick one. The Smith Echo can be very useful; indeed, some pairs play it against both no-trump and suit contracts. Most apply it only against the former. One can play either standard signals (high-low to encourage) or the reverse. If you use this tempo-sensitive method, please plan what signal you intend to give before a card is led to trick two.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact Andrews McMeel Universal Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2023 UNITED FEATURES SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.