Dear Mr. Wolff:
You pick up SPADES A-K-Q-9-2, HEARTS 8-7-5, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS Q-10-8-6-3 and open one spade. Your partner responds two diamonds and then repeats his suit over your two-spade rebid. What next?
-- Unstuck, Columbia, S.C.
ANSWER: You cannot be sure which game is best for your side. Three no-trump with three small hearts is risky, but rebidding three spades would imply a sixth card in the suit. You could temporize with three hearts on the basis that you have already denied four of them, but partner will take that as showing a heart stopper and may go past the most likely contract of three no-trump if he has club weakness. I would gamble on three no-trump.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is there a right card to drop from queen-jack doubleton when declarer cashes the ace, and dummy, to your right, has the king-10?
-- Mixed Strategy, Elmira, N.Y.
ANSWER: You should mix it up. Play the queen sometimes and the jack at other times. If you always play the same card, some declarers might catch on and gain an advantage. So pick a card at random.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a two-over-one auction, what shape would you expect responder to have for this uncontested sequence: one spade - two hearts - two spades - three diamonds?
-- Waiting Bid, Springfield, Mass.
ANSWER: I think responder should have a concentrated nine or more cards in the red suits to bid this way. With a 5-4 hand, if the side suit is not strong, responder can sometimes continue with a waiting two-no-trump bid. Opener can then show a four-card minor if he has one.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I held SPADES 8, HEARTS A-Q-J-9-5-4, DIAMONDS K-J-9-3, CLUBS 6-3 in a recent match. I opened one heart, not vulnerable against vulnerable opponents, and heard the next hand overcall two clubs. My partner bid four hearts, and my right-hand opponent interjected with four spades. I bid five hearts and went one down when four spades was going for 800. Was I wrong?
-- High-level, Macon, Ga.
ANSWER: I would also bid five hearts at the vulnerability. You have a big fit, some extra shape and little defense against a spade contract. It might even be tempting to bid five diamonds along the way, to uncover a double fit and clue partner in if the next hand competes to five spades. High-level competitive decisions are tough.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
A few of my opponents have been asking for key-cards with a four-no-trump bid even when they have no intention of bidding a slam. Is this allowed?
-- Old Ploy, Ketchikan, Alaska
ANSWER: This sounds like a psych, the sort that one might make when partner opens a preempt and you have a big fit for his suit but a weak hand. It is permitted as long as the preempting bidder answers the key-card ask truthfully. Do not always believe your opponents. I would not recommend psyching in general. If you feel that your opponents are overdoing it in this regard, you can always speak to the director, not so much to ask for an adjusted score as to let him build up a record.
