Dear Mr. Wolff:
When I held SPADES Q-J-8-2, HEARTS A-K-Q-J-9-8-5, DIAMONDS 7, CLUBS K, I opened one heart. My partner responded two clubs, natural and game-forcing. What would you have rebid?
– Solid as a Rock, Bay City, Mich.
ANSWER: I would jump to three hearts, which shows a solid suit. With a lesser heart holding, I could start with two hearts and repeat the suit later. In general, jumps in game-forcing auctions should show something specific to justify taking up so much space. Three hearts should set hearts as trump, so any advance from partner is a cue-bid for slam. A jump to four hearts by you would be a good nonsolid suit in a dead minimum hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you pick up SPADES K-Q-9-8-5, HEARTS Q-4-3, DIAMONDS 7-4, CLUBS K-8-4, with neither side vulnerable. You hear your right-hand opponent open one heart, and you overcall one spade. Your left-hand opponent raises to four hearts, your partner competes to four spades, which is passed around to your LHO, who bids five diamonds. Your RHO’s correction to five hearts ends the auction. What would you lead?
– Throw-in, Honolulu, Hawaii
ANSWER: I would simply lead the spade king; I do not know enough about the hand to try anything else. A club lead could be right, but it could also give up a trick, possibly allowing declarer a spade discard from dummy. It might be necessary for partner to win the first spade trick and shift to a club through declarer’s ace-queen, for example.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you play a jump to three-of-a-major over your partner’s minor-suit opening bid?
– Splinter Species, Panama City, Fla.
ANSWER: Some play these as natural and preemptive, but that is usually only when the minor can be short. I prefer them to be splinter bids, agreeing the minor and forcing to game with a singleton in the suit bid. Initially, the call is geared toward a choice-of-games decision between three no-trump and five-of-a-minor, but the bid can help identify how the hands are fitting for slam purposes as well.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
For some of my online matches, I have been asked to use a video call at the same time as playing. What is the purpose of this?
– On Camera, Hartford, Conn.
ANSWER: The idea is that players are less likely to take a peek or do something unethical when there is a camera trained on them. In my view, such measures do not really eliminate the problem. What is more, some find them distracting, and I do not blame them.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My table of leads recommends a small card from 10-nine-low-low. Is that right?
– No Context, Calgary, Alberta
ANSWER: In general, that is sensible against no-trump. The 10 will rarely do much in terms of capturing dummy’s honor if you do not have the seven or eight as well. Similarly, leading high could block the suit or crash partner’s honor. However, it is not always right to lead low from this holding. And against suits, retaining a winner for the third round of the suit may be less critical than ensuring a winner for the second round. From 10-9-x, you would surely lead the 10.
