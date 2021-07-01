Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES Q-9-5-3, HEARTS 7-5, DIAMONDS A-10-6-4-2, CLUBS 6-5 at game all. Partner opens four spades, and your right-hand-opponent doubles. What should you do?
– Losing Option, Trenton, N.J.
ANSWER: I would pass. Players are apt to misjudge in these kinds of high-level situations. The next hand could easily pass on the basis of having no five-card suit or a lack of strength. Raising to five spades would take up some space, but it may also tack an extra 300 onto your minus score. I cannot see five spades ever helping partner judge what to do over six hearts or six clubs.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently picked up SPADES Q-10-7-6-5, HEARTS J-5-3-2, DIAMONDS J, CLUBS K-8-4 at unfavorable vulnerability. My left-hand opponent opened one diamond in third seat, my partner overcalled one heart and my right-hand opponent chimed in with two clubs. What would you do?
– High Roller, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: I would raise to three hearts. That should show something at this vulnerability, so partner is welcome to bid on if he so pleases. I think four hearts would be too much. I rarely raise to the four-level without an assurance of a 10-card fit, and if I did, it would be to keep the opponents from finding a fit in a higher-ranking suit. That is not a concern here.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When following suit from a sequence as a defender, are there any situations in which you would play second-highest from three touching cards in third chair?
– Lowest of Equals, Albany, Ga.
ANSWER: The classic scenario is when you hold queen-jack-10 and dummy has low cards in a no-trump contract. On partner’s spot lead, you ought to play the jack. If declarer wins the king, this will let partner know that it is safe to continue the suit when he next gains the lead. From partner’s perspective, declarer has the 10, so he will not blow a trick by underleading the ace a second time. If you hold low cards, nothing is lost. If you hold the queen, you can run the suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
After playing a lot online recently, I have noticed a great deal of variation in the speed of the game. I prefer a fast pace. Are there any events that would suit me?
– Speed Freak, Little Rock, Ark.
ANSWER: There are some fast events on BridgeBaseOnline, mainly pairs or individuals, and some speedballs. I would say that the highest-quality games tend to have no such stipulations, though.
