FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 2023
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the standard expert practice when our Stayman bid has been doubled to show clubs?
-- Stop Start, Staten Island, N.Y.
ANSWER: Most pairs play that direct bids are the same as in an uncontested auction, except that they show a club stopper too. Pass would deny a stopper, whereupon the Stayman bidder could reopen with a double to re-initiate Stayman. Others play more complicated schemes that allow the opener to show real diamonds. Still, I prefer an easy-to-remember method for a relatively rare situation.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think I underbid this hand: SPADES K-9-8-7-4-3-2, HEARTS 9, DIAMONDS A-3, CLUBS A-7-4? My partner opened one heart and raised my one-spade response to two. I bid four spades and soon wrapped up 13 cold tricks.
-- Controls Galore, Great Falls, Mont.
ANSWER: With seven trumps and three key-cards, I think you should take a slower route to invite a slam. If you had the same hand with the queen and jack of trumps as well, you would deem the hand worthy of a slam-try, but those spade honors might be all but wasted facing the ace. Since a call of four hearts would be natural here, start with a game-try of three clubs. If partner bids four spades, I will ask for key-cards. If he signs off in three spades, this hand might be worth a four-diamond cue-bid.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the best line for three tricks with queen-jack-nine-low facing king-third?
-- Suit Combination, Duluth, Min.
ANSWER: The possession of the nine does not affect the odds here. If you had queen-jack-three-two facing king-five-four, you would follow the sound principle of leading twice toward the hand with two honors, thereby picking the suit up if they split 3-3 or if the hand under the queen-jack has the singleton or doubleton ace. You should make the same play here, except that you gain when the 10 is short in either hand too.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES A-7-6-4-3, HEARTS J-8-6-3, DIAMONDS Q-J-10-8, CLUBS ---, with everyone vulnerable. Your left-hand opponent opens one club in third chair, your partner doubles and the next player bids one heart. What say you?
-- Practical Shot, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: A lot will depend on how the two hands mesh, and we cannot really determine that. I tend to assume partner's values lie outside the suit he has made a take-out double of, in which case we will surely make a game. Bidding four spades is only a tad optimistic; alternatively, I can cue-bid two clubs to get my partner to declare the hand and avoid a heart lead through him. The opening bidder is likely to have short hearts here, after all.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
One of my opponents recently pulled a card before I had played from dummy. Is this an acceptable practice?
-- Noble Niceties, Monterey, Calif.
ANSWER: Playing or attempting to play before it is your turn is poor form, as it is in the bidding too. It can be seen as an attempt to put people off. If someone is doing this repeatedly, I would have a quiet word with the director.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact Andrews McMeel Universal Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2023 UNITED FEATURES SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.