Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a recent match, I had SPADES A-J-6-2, HEARTS A-8-7, DIAMONDS 10, CLUBS A-Q-10-9-6, at favorable vulnerability. My left-hand opponent opened one diamond, my right-hand opponent responded one spade and I bid two clubs. That was passed around to my right-hand opponent, who balanced with two diamonds. Would you act again?
-- Extra Values, Grand Forks, N.D.
ANSWER: I would double for takeout, yes. This might appear dangerous because partner might bid three clubs on a doubleton, but that is unlikely. He will bid two hearts when he has four or more cards there, and he could bid two spades with a five-card or strong four-card holding. He might also be able to pass for penalties.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is it acceptable to draw inferences from the opponents' tempo in the bidding and play?
-- Table Presence, Albany, Ga.
ANSWER: Yes, but you do so at your own risk. Unless they have thought forever with a singleton, or something of that ilk, you will have no recourse if you do the wrong thing. Remember that bridge is a thinking game, and players are entitled to take their time before making a crucial play. By contrast, you must strive not to take any of your partner's hesitations into account.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you act, holding SPADES 8, HEARTS K-J-9-8, DIAMONDS 10-8-4, CLUBS A-Q-8-7-5, non-vulnerable against vulnerable, after your left-hand opponent opened one spade and your right-hand opponent bid a Jacoby two no-trump, agreeing spades?
-- Boss Suit, Madison, Wis.
ANSWER: If their suit were hearts, there would be something to be said for a takeout double, aiming for a four-spade sacrifice, but we should not be looking to save at the five-level. A double is therefore more likely to give away your distribution during play than do any good in the auction. Three clubs for the lead is possible, but I would normally have a substantially different hand type for that action; moreover, I might prefer a heart lead. So, I would pass.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How often should I be downgrading my hands from the Work Point-count valuation?
-- Uncommon Practice, Bristol, Va.
ANSWER: In my opinion, you should feel free to exercise your judgment if you feel like it. Having lots of your high cards in your short suits is bad, especially if they are inflexible values such as a singleton honor or a king-queen doubleton. Having a flat hand or a dearth of intermediates might also lead you to be pessimistic. Most players do not downgrade very often, but upgrade regularly. That may be normal, but it is not necessarily right.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
After using Roman Key-Card Blackwood, what continuations do you advise?
-- Matter of Opinion, Columbia, S.C.
ANSWER: As you may know, I'm not in love with this version of ace-asking, but if you do play it, use the first step to ask for the trump queen, five no-trump to promise all the key-cards. This asks partner either to bid a grand slam, to show a specific king, or to sign off in the trump suit with none. More details at: d16acbl.org/D16_Teaching_Materials.php under Roman Key Card Blackwood.
