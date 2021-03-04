Dear Mr. Wolff: My team recently asked for a ruling after an online match, and our opponents were offended. Is this a reasonable reaction? –First Foot Forward, Anchorage, Alaska
ANSWER: It is perfectly normal to seek a ruling for any damage, inadvertent or otherwise. We cannot all be 100% aware of our foibles. Asking for a ruling is not the same as an accusation, and it is not a personal assault. The opponents always have the right to appeal a ruling if they feel it was incorrect.
Dear Mr. Wolff: My partner and I recently reached a grand slam on a finesse. Fortunately, the key-card was onside, but this prompted me to wonder: How good do you think a grand slam should be to justify bidding it? – IMP Odds, Tucson, Ariz.
ANSWER: In theory, assuming they are in a small slam in the other room (never guaranteed), you need odds like 55% to 60% before contracting for all the tricks. In practice, this is often difficult to assess during the bidding. More important, if the opponents in the other room are weak, they may not even bid a small slam. In that case, bidding a grand slam has far less to gain.
Dear Mr. Wolff: We have been playing against a lot of strong club pairs recently. What is the best defense? Do you recommend something simple or something complex? When you played a strong club, what gave you the most problems? – Big Barrage, Boise, Idaho
ANSWER: The tried and tested defense is to double with the majors and bid no-trump with the minors. People generally pass with very good hands and bid on the next round. There are other, more complex arrangements, but I would be wary of becoming bogged down by too much system. It will be expensive if you forget it!
Dear Mr. Wolff: What would you lead here? I had SPADES A-6-5-2, HEARTS J-8-3, DIAMONDS A-2, CLUBS Q-J-6-5 and opened one club in second chair. My partner responded one no-trump, and my right-hand opponent came in with two spades. My left-hand opponent advanced with two no-trump, then raised his partner’s three hearts to game. – Toss-up, Phoenix, Ariz.
ANSWER: It is often right to lead trumps when declarer is two-suited, but here declarer seems likely to be able to set up his spades easily enough. I would try a minor – the club queen seems least risky. The diamond ace could be right, hoping to cash what tricks we can before declarer drops his losers on the clubs; but when in doubt, lead normally.