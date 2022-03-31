FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES ---, HEARTS K-J-8-7-6-4-2, DIAMONDS A-K-7-6-4, CLUBS 2 and hear partner open one spade. You respond two hearts, natural and game-forcing, and partner rebids three clubs to show extra values. What now?
-- Fourth Suit, Madison, Wis.
ANSWER: Three diamonds would be artificial, asking partner for a diamond stopper. Unless you are willing to continue with four diamonds over three no-trump, which could cause your side to miss a 7-1 heart fit, you are better off emphasizing your hearts now with a three-heart rebid. Bid diamonds at your next turn, if necessary.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Some of my friends have taken to playing game-forcing transfers after a two-no-trump opening. Would you please explain this method?
-- Completion, Albuquerque, N.M.
ANSWER: Here, when responder transfers to a major, opener only completes the transfer with at least three-card support. With a doubleton in responder's suit, opener bids three no-trump. While responder cannot transfer to get out into three of his major with a weak hand, these methods work well in slam-going auctions. They may not work so well when opener has a choice-of-games decision, but that may be an acceptable price to pay.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you open this hand: SPADES K-Q-5-4, HEARTS Q-10-9-8-5, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS K-9-6-2, in second chair at favorable vulnerability?
-- Aggressive Style, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: I often open light with decent shape, but I would not do so here, with no aces and in second chair, where getting into the auction quickly is not so important. Another disadvantage to bidding now is that a two-diamond response would embarrass me. So, I would pass.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently responded four diamonds to my partner's one-no-trump opening. I believed I had shown spades, but when partner bid four hearts, I realized I had shown hearts. I happened to have four small hearts along with my six spades. Should I have passed now?
-- Sticky Situation, Harrisburg, Pa.
ANSWER: You are allowed to realize you have forgotten your agreements if partner has not awakened you to the possibility. Here, I would gamble a pass of four hearts. This could be a ridiculous spot, but it seems best to get out now while you might still have a plus. Incidentally, you could have considered bidding Stayman with 6-4 shape, though perhaps not with such a lousy four-card suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What are your agreements after your partner's strong two-club opening is overcalled on your right?
-- Intrepid Intervention, Lakeland, Fla.
ANSWER: In general, a pass in a forcing auction is encouraging, and so it should be here, in my opinion. I would double to show a poor hand, the equivalent of a double negative, and pass to show 4 or more points. I would strain to bid with a good five-card holding in an unbid suit, perhaps more than I would in an uncontested auction, as the next hand might be about to disrupt us even further.
