Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you bid this hand, facing a two-no-trump opening: SPADES J-5-4, HEARTS K-10-9-7-5-4, DIAMONDS 9, CLUBS A-5-2?
-- Slam Potential, Albuquerque, N.M.
ANSWER: If partner has a heart fit, a source of tricks and good controls, we might have a slam. That is asking a lot, so I would only try for one if I could show my shortness below game level. Without such a toy available, I would simply plant the contract in four hearts myself, if possible, making partner declarer.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
It is said that the knockout teams match is the greatest test of skill and endurance in bridge. Are there any special tactics you would recommend to win these games?
-- Just Bridge, Springfield, Mass.
ANSWER: I would just play a normal aggressive game, nothing special, unless I have a big lead (play down the middle to limit swings) or am down by a lot (try to shake it up). Especially in long matches, it is the mistakes that will cost you. There is rarely any need to create swings for yourself.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In general, should I be leading actively or passively?
-- Matter of Style, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: In many situations, your own hand tells you what to lead. In others, the bidding, coupled with your hand, suggests that you either need to go in search of tricks or just give nothing away. That said, when in doubt, I would normally prefer a safe-looking lead, one that is noncommittal, especially at pairs. The idea is to put the ball in play and defer the big decisions until more is known about the hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you double a one-heart opening at love all, holding SPADES A-K-8-6, HEARTS A-J-2, DIAMONDS 9-7, CLUBS Q-6-5-3?
-- In Quick, Holland, Mich.
ANSWER: I would double, if only to get our side into the auction at a safe level. This is slightly off shape, in that I would not welcome a diamond bid from partner, but I hope he will bid only up to three diamonds when he has five of them, in which case it may not be such a disaster. Meanwhile, I may remove a later guess by doubling. If partner does not compete from here, I can stay happily quiet, knowing I have done my bit. Of course, I would pass with the spades and diamonds swapped.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I heard mention of a famous bidding accident in a recent international event. One player opened one diamond, and the other responded four-no-trump, intending it as ace-asking. The opener instead showed how many key-cards he held, and they ended up in a silly contract. To whom would you apportion the blame?
-- System File, Durham, N.C.
ANSWER: This is all about what they had agreed. Without discussion, I would not have risked a direct four-no-trump response, preferring a slower route instead. However, it does make sense for four no-trump to be asking only for aces, especially if the partnership has a way to agree opener's suit in a forcing manner. The idea is that responder might want to ask for aces while ignoring the king of opener's suit.
