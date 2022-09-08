FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES 10-8-7-4, HEARTS A-Q-5-4, DIAMONDS 10-3, CLUBS A-Q-7, and, with neither side vulnerable, you hear your partner pass as dealer. Your right-hand opponent opens one diamond, and you double. Your left-hand opponent responds one heart, and your partner bids one spade before opener rebids two diamonds. Would you raise spades now?
-- In Competition, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: A free raise to two spades would show values if both of your opponents had passed. Here, with everyone bidding, it could easily be a part-score battle, and it is necessary to compete when you have a fit. Raising to two spades promises little more than four-card spade support. I would have qualms doing so here, I admit -- this is an unattractive hand in every regard. Switch the majors, and I would raise with more confidence.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What are my rights when an opponent describes a bid incorrectly?
-- Capital Punishment, Trenton, N.J.
ANSWER: It really depends on the situation and whether you feel you have been damaged or not. If it made no difference, then you should say nothing. If you feel you would have done something different with the correct explanation, call the director (politely!) and tell them what happened, then leave it to them to sort it out.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Are there any online bridge communities that are worth joining for bridge-related writing and discussions?
-- Winning Bridge, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: BridgeWinners is popular, especially with American players, and lots of people are happy to put forward their opinions. There are polls on all sorts of bridge matters, and plenty of articles old and new to read and learn from, or just laugh along with. You can also post questions or interesting hands of your own.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up SPADES K-8-7-5-4, HEARTS 9-7-6, DIAMONDS K-3, CLUBS K-10-3 at unfavorable vulnerability. Partner opened one diamond, and the next hand overcalled two clubs. I passed, and partner backed in with two diamonds. What now?
-- Marginal, Boise, Idaho
ANSWER: I agree that this is not enough to bid two spades initially, but I would have made a negative double. Passing, to be followed by a jump in spades over a double, is also reasonable. Now, however, I'd attach extra value to the diamond king, in light of partner's six-card suit, and make a positive noise. Three diamonds might sound like it is based more on a fit than high-card power, so maybe two no-trump (or even three clubs) makes sense.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you play a double after your left-hand opponent opens a suit, partner doubles, and your right-hand opponent bids a new suit?
-- Age Old, Little Rock, Ark.
ANSWER: Long ago, this was played as penalties, to expose psychs. Now, most people have what they say they have, so players have started doubling for takeout, essentially showing the other major. Personally, I still prefer to double to show values and four cards in the suit bid. I'd bid the opponents' suit at the two-level to show five cards and values, and just bid the other major with four cards in that suit.
