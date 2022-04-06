FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
Dear Mr. Wolff:
After I opened one no-trump and partner transferred to spades, I completed the transfer, and my right-hand opponent balanced with a takeout double. I redoubled to show a maximum and to suggest we take a penalty, but my partner competed to three spades on a shapely hand, expecting me to hold three-card support for him. Three spades on our 5-2 fit was not the optimal spot. Who was right?
-- Convention Card, Montreal
ANSWER: This is just a matter of partnership agreement. There may be more to be said for the redouble showing a suitable hand with three-card support, to help partner judge when to compete. I would not be looking to take a penalty when partner could have nothing, so the emphasis is on deciding whether to declare or defend. You can always pass now and double for penalty later, after all.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you bid over a two-club opening on your right, non-vulnerable against vulnerable, with SPADES 6-2, HEARTS K-Q-9-8-3, DIAMONDS 6, CLUBS 9-7-5-4-3?
-- Preemptive Action, Woodland Hills, Calif.
ANSWER: I would overcall two hearts here, taking a chance in the hope of finding a fit and bouncing the auction, or suggesting a lead to partner. This could backfire by keeping the opponents out of a non-making three no-trump, but that is unlikely. It is often hard for the opponents to catch you at the two-level after this start, since it is unusual for either hand to have a penalty double available.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When you forget the system and attain a good result, should you apologize to your opponents?
-- Etiquette Enigma, Mason City, Iowa
ANSWER: I would tend to say something along the lines of "Sorry, we were lucky there," but it is by no means necessary to do anything. These things happen, and the opponents will often be too annoyed to care about your apology.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES A-10-8, HEARTS A-Q-9-7, DIAMONDS K-10-5-2, CLUBS A-10 at game all, would you upgrade your hand to the 18-19 range?
-- Spots Off, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: I would open one diamond, planning to rebid two no-trump over a one-spade or one-no-trump response. These honors are all working cards, combining with good intermediates. The lower honors are in long suits as well, where they should be most useful. I would consider this too good for a strong no-trump.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Does rebidding your suit voluntarily in a competitive auction show extras? Say you open one diamond, your partner bids one spade and the next player overcalls two hearts. What would you need to bid three diamonds?
-- Shape Suitable, Jackson, Tenn.
ANSWER: Here, even if you have an absolute minimum, you might bid with decent shape or a semisolid diamond holding. So, since you would also bid with a 15-count or so, partner might struggle to know how to proceed. Some partnerships (by specific agreement) play a Good-Bad two no-trump here, where a direct bid shows extra values, and a delayed bid, via a Lebensohl-style two no-trump, denotes a minimum opener.
