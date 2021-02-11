Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I are considering changing our defense to a one-no-trump opening. What would you recommend we try?
– Artificer, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: Meckwell (see en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meckwell_convention) and Woolsey or Multi Landy (bridgebum.com/multi_landy.php) are popular these days. Each method gives up on the penalty double. But I would recommend that you reserve a penalty double for weak no-trump openings, whatever your methods, or you may be stolen from.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is XYZ, and is it a good idea?
– Pithy Puppet, Mitchell, S.D.
ANSWER: In an unopposed sequence after three suits have been bid at the one-level, responder’s two-club and two-diamond calls are artificial. It is similar to two-way checkback in that responder can bid two clubs to force two diamonds, to play there, or bid on invitationally. Two diamonds from responder is artificial and game-forcing, regardless of whether either hand has already bid the suit. XYZ works well in non-competitive auctions but is disastrous if you forget it!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much would you bid opposite partner’s first-chair vulnerable weak two spades with: SPADES Q-10-3, HEARTS J-4-2, DIAMONDS A-Q-10-8-6-3, CLUBS 4?
– Keep Fit, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: Depending on whether partner has a heart control, and whether the diamonds come in, we could be making anything from eight to 10 tricks. Four spades has the biggest reward, so I would bid that. If nothing else, it might give the opponents a problem.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When I am playing on Bridge Base Online, I find that the alerts my opponents make stay on my screen. I find this distracting, but I do not know how to remove them. Can you help?
– Spider’s Web, Newark, N.J.
ANSWER: This is a problem when using the new version of BBO, which everyone has to play on now. The Flash version is obsolete and no longer supported, as is the Windows client. I believe you have to click on the bid that has been alerted to remove the alert from your screen. Conversely, clicking on a bid that has not been alerted requests that that bid be alerted.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I did not know what to do with this hand: SPADES K-10-8-5-3, HEARTS 5, DIAMONDS A-10-9-6-2, CLUBS 7-6. At game all, West opened one club, and my right-hand opponent jumped to two hearts, natural and weak. I decided to pass and eventually conceded 620 from four hearts. Four spades would have gone only one down. Should I have bid?
– Nervous Nellie, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: In situations like this one, I consider how I would feel if I bid two spades and partner raised me to four. I would be ecstatic here, on what seems to be a double-fit hand. Both four spades and four hearts could be going off, but more often at least one will make, in which case I am in business. Two spades is unlikely to go for a number, and only then on a misfit deal.