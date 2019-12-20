Dear Mr. Wolff:
Recently, I picked up SPADES A-Q-J-6-3, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS K-2, CLUBS A-K-J-9-4-3. Would you have opened one club or forced to game with a call of two clubs? Then, assuming you went for the latter option, would you introduce the major first or bid clubs?
– Full to the Brim, Greenville, S.C.
ANSWER: Both bids make sense, I suppose. However, even if the opponents stay silent over two clubs, you may still find it hard to describe what you have. And if they come in, you may not be able to describe your hand at all. If your diamonds were the doubleton ace, a two-club call might be right. But as it is, put me firmly in the one-club camp.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How hard do you find the seniors’ game compared to the open? I see you have played in seniors’ events in the past.
– Aged Annie, Vancouver, Wash.
ANSWER: To do well as a U.S. team at the Senior World Championships, you need to beat plenty of former world champions to qualify in your zone. At the world events, you will find that more than half the squads consist of players who previously represented their countries at the open level. There are no free rides anymore.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Please help us with this bridge question: What is the name of this famous bridge hand: SPADES A-K-Q, HEARTS A-K-Q-J, DIAMONDS A-K, CLUBS K-J-9-7?
– Fell off My Chair, Holland, Mich.
ANSWER: This is the Duke of Cumberland’s hand from a famously rigged deal in the 18th century. With small variations, you can find details on the internet under that name. At whist, played for high stakes, with clubs as trump, the Duke (a son of George III) led a trump. The cards lay in such a way that he could not take a trick! Compare the Mississippi Heart hand for a similar rigged deal.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My left-hand opponent opened one diamond, and my partner doubled. My right-hand opponent raised to two diamonds. I passed again, and my partner backed in with another double. The question is, was this second double for takeout? I assumed this was optional rather than pure takeout. Was I wrong?
– Curious George, Chester, Pa.
ANSWER: Once you start by showing one sort of hand, you can’t change it at your next turn. Such second-round actions are takeout, simply promising extras. Most low-level doubles facing a partner who has not acted are assumed to be for takeout. The only time you double with strength in the opponents’ suit, you will have 18-20 or more, and you will bid no-trump at your next turn.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Lately, a player at my local club has taken to criticizing his partner’s and his opponents’ play. Is he wrong to do this? Can we ask him to stop?
– Kicking Up a Fuss, Waterbury, Conn.
ANSWER: You certainly can. It is important that everyone feel comfortable at bridge; if not, it is the surest route to losing players. Constructive criticism is a good way to learn, but only when it is done politely and away from the table. If it is unwanted or during play, it is not acceptable and contrary to normal ethical practice.
