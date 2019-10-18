FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the right way to signal from length when your partner leads a king (presumably from ace-king) and dummy has the guarded queen in that suit?
-- Rawhide Rick, Salina, Kan.
ANSWER: In a suit contract, if you might hold a doubleton, you echo with two; that way you never lose your ruff. I suggest play lowest from three, and second-lowest from four. This minimizes ambiguity, though nothing will cover every base. If you cannot have as few as two cards, give count, with a high card suggesting an even number, a low card suggesting an odd number. In no-trump, simply give count -- your attitude is implicitly defined by the sight of dummy.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you do with SPADES K-10-5-2, HEARTS A-Q-8-6-2, DIAMONDS 10-4, CLUBS Q-9 when your partner opens one club and rebids one no-trump over your one-heart response? Would you drive to game, settle for part-score or issue an invitation?
-- Straitjacket, Vancouver, British Columbia
ANSWER: Your hand does not look strong enough to drive to game, when you have at best an eight-card fit in either major and no more than 24 high-card points between you. I'd start with two diamonds, the new minor, looking for a heart fit, and be prepared to give up if I do not find one. If partner bids two spades, showing 4=3=3=3 precisely, I'll raise to three.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What do opener's jumps at his second turn mean after his partner's negative double of a one-level overcall? Are jumps forcing in the original suit or in a new suit -- and if not, what about a double jump?
-- Head for Heights, Grenada, Miss.
ANSWER: Let's consider a one-spade overcall of a minor-suit opening, and a negative double from your partner. Now your two-heart call suggests four and a minimum balanced or semi-balanced hand. A jump to three hearts suggests four trumps and 14-15 points, potentially unbalanced. A jump in any other new suit or your first-bid suit shows extras but is not forcing. Use the cue-bid to set up a game force.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In fourth seat, how should I have developed the following hand: SPADES A-Q-3, HEARTS Q-7-6-4, DIAMONDS K-9, CLUBS K-9-4-2, when my left-hand opponent opened two spades and my partner doubled? This was a pairs event with both sides vulnerable.
-- Nosy Rosie, Orlando, Fla.
ANSWER: The choice is between bidding game in hearts or three no-trump, and passing for penalties. You rate to set two spades 500 or more -- but declarer can surely take four spade tricks and may scramble a couple more out of dummy's collection. With these spade honors taking tricks on offense, I would try three no-trump. Four hearts could easily run into ruffs or trump troubles.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is there any real advantage to playing the version of Key-card Blackwood currently recommended by Eddie Kantar, where a five club response shows one or four key-cards (counting the trump king as a key-card) and five diamonds shows none or three? What do you usually play?
-- 20th Century Blues, Selma, Ala.
ANSWER: Any system accident more than outweighs the benefits of playing the best possible methods. "The perfect is the enemy of the good," they say. If I use Roman Key-card Blackwood, I play 3041 responses, though I do see a shift toward the methods you outline. When in Rome ...
