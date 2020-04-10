Dear Mr. Wolff:
The penalties for doubled undertricks were changed a while back, were they not? What were they before, and why were they changed? Have there been any other scoring changes?
– Back Up, Pueblo, Colo.
ANSWER: The changes were made in 1987 (1993 for rubber bridge). The penalties used to go up in increments of 200 when non-vulnerable, but now they go up by 300 after the third undertrick. The vulnerable undertrick scoring did not change (although it was all different before 1935, I’m told). And the bonus for redouble went up to 100 from 50. The reasons for the changes were to discourage frivolous sacrificing when non-vulnerable.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner held SPADES 10-4, HEARTS Q-J-10-2, DIAMONDS K-8-3, CLUBS A-Q-J-2 and heard me respond one diamond to his one-club opening. He then rebid one no-trump. I would have thought one heart would be better. What do you reckon?
– Rabid Rebid, Baltimore, Md.
ANSWER: The modern style is to show one’s hand type as soon as possible. That argues for a one no-trump rebid, with one heart reserved to show an unbalanced hand, implying real clubs. Raising to two diamonds is not really on the menu. Having said that, I like one heart here with a small doubleton in the unbid major – as opposed to in partner’s suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much should a one-level response to a takeout double promise?
– Cauldron Bubble, Worcester, Mass.
ANSWER: You typically have fewer than 9 points, a jump to the two-level showing maybe a good 9 to 11. With more, you either jump to game or start with a cue-bid. However, there are even some 8-counts that qualify for a jump when they contain real extra shape. The situation is different when your right-hand opponent has bid, since you no longer have to act. To bid then would suggest responding values, about 5 or more points.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you open a weak two spades with SPADES A-10-7-4-3-2, HEARTS 9-3, DIAMONDS Q-10-7, CLUBS 4-3 as dealer, vulnerable against not?
– Into the Frying Pan, White Plains, N.Y.
ANSWER: If my spade intermediates were better and I had some side shape, I might open two spades, but it is too risky here, at these colors. If I did, and it went pass – pass – double – all pass, I might need to file for bankruptcy! Few people appreciate that the queen, jack and 10 are more critical cards for a weak two than the ace and king.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What books on bridge bidding would you recommend?
– Book Worm, Wausau, Wis.
ANSWER: The texts on play seem to be more plentiful and well-regarded than those that focus on bidding. However, there are many classics. “Morehead on Bidding” is one, while Marshall Miles wrote “Modern Constructive Bidding” and “Competitive Bidding in the 21st Century,” both of which are instructive. Mike Lawrence has contributed his fair share of thoughtful books about the modern game as well.
