Dear Mr. Wolff:
I did not get a good result on this hand: Holding SPADES 2, HEARTS 10, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-J-7-4-3, CLUBS K-10-8-3 at game all, I saw partner pass in first chair and my right-hand opponent open one spade. I bid five diamonds and went two down with nothing making for either side. What would you have done?
– Up the Ante, Cromwell, Conn.
ANSWER: Five diamonds is a reasonable shot, if a tad aggressive. You did not need a great deal from partner to make that, and you might have prevented the opponents from bidding and making a major-suit game. The alternative of two diamonds, taking it slow, is more mainstream, but I would not fault your actual choice.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you overcall one spade at game all, with this: SPADES K-J-9-8-6, HEARTS Q-8-6, DIAMONDS 10-4, CLUBS Q-5-4, after your partner passes and your right-hand opponent opens one club?
– In the Mix, Cherry Hill, Pa.
ANSWER: I would not. I think one spade is very pushy with poor shape and minimal values. It could have lead-directional value, but the suit is not even that good, and there is no outside entry in the event the suit is established. I would not want to compete on this hand, so I would subside. Give me an additional working honor (maybe a king instead of a queen in a side suit), and I may act.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
One of my tournament partners has suggested to me that playing club bridge cultivates bad habits. Where do you stand on this?
– High Class, Memphis, Tenn.
ANSWER: Yes, it can be damaging to play only against bad opposition, in that you start underestimating your opponents; when it comes to the major tournaments, you will find yourself unprepared. As in so many things, I would recommend moderation. Bear in mind that some techniques you learn against bad opponents can be extended to trap good players, too.
