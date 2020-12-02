Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES A-7, HEARTS Q-10-8-4, DIAMONDS A-Q-10-6-4, CLUBS 7-6. You open one diamond at favorable vulnerability and see one spade on your left, two clubs from partner and three spades on your right. You pass, and partner backs in with a double. What is your call?
– Put to It, Durango, Colo.
ANSWER: I think the emphasis is on bidding no-trump with a stop, so I would try three no-trump. I would tend to double one spade with five clubs, four hearts and minimum game-forcing values in partner’s position, which means my partner is relatively unlikely to have four hearts.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you lead from SPADES Q, HEARTS K-5, DIAMONDS J-10-9-5-4-2, CLUBS A-10-5-3 after your right-hand opponent opens one spade, your left-hand opponent splinters with four diamonds and righty signs off in four spades?
– Bad Beat, Albuquerque, N.M.
ANSWER: I would lead the diamond jack. It could easily be wrong, but I think anything else is too risky. East need not have a stack of wasted diamond values to sign off. He could just have a minimum hand. Yes, there are heroes who would lead the heart king. It depends on whether you have a short memory and can dismiss the disasters that will occasionally ensue from such an action while remembering the triumphs.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
After a Roman Key-card response and a trump-queen ask, should one show the queen when holding an extra trump?
– Trump Quality, Dallas, Texas
ANSWER: Usually do so when you have an extra, undisclosed trump, if you can be sure that your side has 10 trumps. Say you have six trumps and have only promised five. If partner has shown four, by all means show the queen. If partner could have three, showing the queen may land you in a slam on a 2-2 break, which is not good odds. The presence of the trump jack may make a difference, but not much.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think normal opening lead conventions should apply when leading an opponent’s suit?
– Gold Broach, Troy, N.Y.
ANSWER: This question raises some complex issues. I would normally lead the agreed card per partnership methods, but I may lead low from five cards if I know there are at least four to my left or right to preserve valuable spot cards. It may sometimes be right to lead high from three cards through dummy, but overall I think it’s a bad idea to introduce the potential of confusing my partner.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you play any specific defense to a one-no-trump overcall?
– Sitting Over, San Diego, Calif.
ANSWER: Double has to be value-showing in order to catch them when they have done the wrong thing. The traditional setup is to play two-level bids as natural and non-forcing, with two no-trump as a good raise of partner’s suit. Some employ their defense to a no-trump opening, though, which works well. For example, a two-club bid could show both majors. Having an agreement both players remember is the most vital thing, as usual.