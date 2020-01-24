Dear Mr. Wolff:
My regular partner and I play four-suit transfers over a one-no-trump opening, such that two spades shows clubs, and two no-trump shows diamonds. We do not currently have a meaning for the spare bid of three clubs. What would you recommend?
– Tidy Transfers, Portland, Maine
ANSWER: Some partnerships play three clubs as showing both minors, either forcing to game or invitational. Since all single-suited club hands go through two spades, the most useful alternative meaning is to use the bid as five-card Stayman. This can help you find your 5-3 fits. See bridgebum.com/puppet_stayman.php for more details.Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a teams game last week, I picked up SPADES Q-8-7-4, HEARTS A-8, DIAMONDS K-J-9-2, CLUBS 8-6-3. My partner opened one club, and my right-hand-opponent overcalled two hearts – weak. I doubled, and the next hand jumped to four hearts. I doubled on the way out and was left to find a lead. What would you choose?
– Lead the Way, Staten Island, N.Y.
ANSWER: With the balance of power and strength in every suit, I would seek to limit declarer’s ruffing potential with the trump ace and another trump. I would then wait for my side-suit tricks to come in. Of course, if dummy comes down with a big source of tricks, I can reconsider; hopefully, it will not be too late to cash out.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Our expert opponents had this uncontested auction in a duplicate event lately: one spade – three spades – four clubs – four diamonds – four spades. The two new-suit bids at the four-level were cue-bids. Would you lead from ace-doubleton heart or a club from the queen-jack?
– Garden Path, Pittsburgh, Pa.
ANSWER: It seems that declarer has denied a heart control, and dummy is relatively unlikely to have one either. That being the case, your partner is likely to hold the heart king. Your best plan is to lead the heart ace and another heart, angling for a ruff. Of course, honor sequences make for attractive leads, but you must listen to the auction.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What do you think of this bidding problem? You pick up SPADES A-J-7-6-2, HEARTS A-8, DIAMONDS A-J-10-4, CLUBS K-J and open one spade. What would you rebid after a one no-trump response from partner?
– Quentin in a Quandary, North Bay, Ontario
ANSWER: I’d raise to two no-trump, showing 17-18 points. A two-diamond call is too risky, since partner may pass with a 7-count with three or four diamonds and one spade. (With a doubleton spade, he would usually give false preference to two spades.) Of course, if I do bid two diamonds and my partner keeps the bidding alive, I plan to bid two no-trump. This hand is not quite worth insisting on game.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have heard my bridge friends talk about protective bids. What does that mean?
– Off Balance, Macon, Ga.
ANSWER: A protective bid occurs in the pass-out seat, usually when the opponents have stopped in part-score. It is because the opponents have limited their hands that we can balance with less than we would need in a live auction, when one opponent is still unlimited. It is easier to balance with shortness in the opponents’ suit or enough small cards to know partner will be short.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2020 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734