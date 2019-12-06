Dear Mr. Wolff:
I play at Bridge Base Online and really enjoy it, but I wonder if there are any other websites you might recommend.
– Take It Up, Mitchell, S.D.
ANSWER: BBO is the premier site for following live bridge from around the world, but Funbridge and BBO now have merged interests. Each has an array of different bridge-related games. It is worth checking them both out.Dear Mr. Wolff:
Last month, you discussed weak jumps in competition. Should I play these methods when facing an overcall? And are all weak jumps off by a passed hand?
– Stuck in the Middle, Elmira, N.Y.
ANSWER: I don’t like weak jump shifts in new suits (as opposed to weak jump raises) facing an overcall. When both opponents have acted, each knows about their side’s high cards. Similarly, do not play pre-emptive jumps in a new suit by a passed hand in response to an opening bid. With that hand, you’d have bid already, or you wouldn’t be jumping now. Jumps should show a fit for partner while promising a side-suit you’d be happy for partner to lead.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner held SPADES A-K-9-8-4, HEARTS A-7-2, DIAMONDS 3, CLUBS 10-4-3-2 and chose to open one spade in first seat. When I responded two diamonds, natural and game-forcing, his choice of three clubs got us way too high. He said that his second call did not promise extras in high cards or shape. Do you agree with either of his bids?
– Cloud Surfing, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: The opening bid is fine, because of the controls and the good suit. The three-club call seems wrong to me, though. I’d rebid two spades, not promising a sixth spade in my book, because of the spot-cards and top honors, although I could understand a two-no-trump call. For me, three clubs would show some extras or 5-5 shape.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner held SPADES 9-7-2, HEARTS Q-4-3, DIAMONDS J-10-8-2, CLUBS Q-10-4, and when the auction started with a four-spade bid on her left and a double from me (primarily for takeout), she passed, later saying she was too weak to bid. Was this decision correct? The opponents had nine spade tricks and an ace to cash, while five diamonds our way was close to making.
– Play or Defend, Levittown, Pa.
ANSWER: Let us say that your hand as the doubler had been a sound opener but had included the doubleton spade king and three diamonds to the queen. Would you have been so enthusiastic to hear your partner bid? I think not. After the opponents pre-empt, you often have to make your best guess. Here, I tend to remove my partner’s double of a four-spade call only with real distribution in a one- or two-suiter.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you bid with this hand: SPADES K-8-2, HEARTS K-10-4-3, DIAMONDS J-9-8-6, CLUBS A-J, after you open one diamond and partner responds one spade?
– Risky Raise, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: I feel torn between raising spades and bidding no-trump. I would definitely bid two spades if the club jack were the spade jack, or if I had ace-queen-fourth in one rounded suit and a doubleton in the other. I know that a call of one no-trump will be found at other tables; that might influence my choice.
