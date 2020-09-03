Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partnership attaches several meanings to a five-no-trump call, depending on the auction, but we are not always on the same page regarding which applies, specifically when five no-trump is pick-a-slam, as opposed to the grand slam force. What do you advise?
– Josephine, Naples, Fla.
ANSWER: The grand slam force (a trump strength inquiry) is now almost obsolete, given the popularity of Roman Key-card Blackwood. The grand slam force should apply only when you have agreed a trump suit and have cue-bid past four no-trump, or when five no-trump is a jump and your side has bid no other suits. In that instance, a side-suit void might make Blackwood inconvenient. In almost all other situations, five no-trump should be pick-a-slam, offering a choice of two or more strains.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have seen much reference to suit-preference opening leads in bridge literature, but I am unsure as to when they apply. What do you think?
– Spot Spotter, Houston, Texas
ANSWER: It is rare for the initial card led in a suit to be suit preference. You may occasionally lead an unusual card that is not in line with your methods. Typically, when you hold a side-suit void, you can occasionally lead an unusual spot-card, usually your lowest as a request for a shift to the lowest suit, and a high spot-card to ask for the highest side suit. This only really works when your partner can read that something is going on. This may be more of an “alarm clock” signal than anything else.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
One of the players at my local club likes to claim without showing his cards, then he becomes irritated when we ask to have a look. Are we wrong to ask?
– Etiquette Eddie, Columbia, S.C.
ANSWER: The claimant should always show his cards, unless he is conceding the rest of the tricks, no matter how obvious the position. Point out gently that he is slowing down proceedings, and that however much you trust him to believe he has the rest, Ronald Reagan’s favorite Russian proverb, “Trust, but verify,” is apposite.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I’m not sure when Lightner doubles should apply. Would you “enlighten” me?
– Thoughtful Theo, Albuquerque, N.M.
ANSWER: The Lightner double asks for an unusual lead and is typically used against slams. If the hand not on lead against a suit slam doubles the final contract, he is typically showing a void or is asking for a lead of dummy’s first-bid suit. Such doubles can also be employed against no-trump contracts, most frequently when the double comes from out of the blue. Say they bid one no-trump • three no-trump, and partner doubles. He is showing a long major and wants you to find it.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2020 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734