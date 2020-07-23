Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you pick up: SPADES A-K-10-9-4, HEARTS 5-2, DIAMONDS K-9-4, CLUBS Q-7-6 at unfavorable vulnerability. West opens a weak two hearts, raised to three hearts on your right. Your call?
– Barrage, Albany, Ga.
ANSWER: I suspect it is better to act – our side could still have a game if partner has a decent hand with three hearts. I would bid three spades, so we can reach a 5-3 fit. If it turns out I was wrong to act, this is less likely to be punished than a takeout double, which might force us to the four-level. Interestingly, I’d be happier to bid with three small hearts than two since I could then expect my partner to be short in hearts.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think it’s an acceptable practice to ask your opponents about their distribution after the hand?
– Concerned Citizen, Little Rock, Ark.
ANSWER: In general, yes, but I would not do so if I just got a good result – that might be misconstrued as gloating! Quietly revisiting the board (especially if you are North and have the boards close to you) should not cause offense.Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently held SPADES K-9-8-7-6-3, HEARTS 4, DIAMONDS A-K-7-6-2, CLUBS 2. At favorable vulnerability, I opened one spade in second seat. My left-hand opponent overcalled one no-trump, my partner bid two hearts (natural, non-forcing), and my right-hand opponent raised to three no-trump. What say you?
– Under Pressure, Midland, Mich.
ANSWER: I imagine I would pass. If partner has hearts and clubs, where will declarer go for his tricks? A bid of four diamonds may bear fruit, but the penalty for getting this wrong could be expensive.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is it acceptable to take back a bid that has been made? Say I intentionally bid three clubs rather than two no-trump – may I change my mind?
– Legal Eagle, Glendale, N.J.
ANSWER: If it was a mechanical error, you would be able to take your bid back, but with the bid being intentional, there is not much you can do, especially if your left-hand opponent has already taken their call. It is better to call the director if you pulled the wrong bid from your box. Don’t say anything at the table, or that might make things worse!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have noticed that screens are used in international play. What do you think about them? Do you find the separation from your partner creates an artificial atmosphere at the table?
– Tray Bake, Boulder, Colo.
ANSWER: Screens help with ethical issues, and I’m happy not to have to worry about observing my partner’s actions or idiosyncrasies. With a board placed diagonally across the table, it becomes more difficult for either side to take advantage of a hesitation, since neither side knows who was slow (in theory). It is not just unauthorized information problems that are resolved, but also those of faulty explanation. It may also be fun to drop the flap when the opponents are arguing!