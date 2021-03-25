FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I was recently accused of coffee-housing when I paused over an opponents' artificial bid. My partner subsequently led that suit, from queen-jack-other. How would you respond to this claim?
-- Ethics in Question, Selma, Ala.
ANSWER: It is human nature (if not ideal) to hesitate in these circumstances; thinking is a part of the game. Your partner is supposed to strain not to be influenced or draw any inferences from your pause. If his lead was normal, then there should not be an issue. The right way for your opponents to handle these things is to call the director if they are unhappy or in doubt.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have read that all slam-going cue-bids promise a first-round control, unless the cue-bid is repeated or the suit in question was initially skipped. But I have always thought it better to cue-bid either first- or second-round controls at the four-level. Do you have an opinion here?
-- Control Freak, Danville, Ill.
ANSWER: It is often important to know whether you have the king or a singleton in a side-suit or not, rather than restricting a cue-bid to when you have the ace or a void. Otherwise, there is a good chance you could get overboard at the five-level. When combined with ace-asking bids, the Italians' proposal of cue-bidding controls economically is now in near-universal use.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a teams match, I held SPADES 9-6, HEARTS K-J-7-4-3, DIAMONDS K-Q-9-8, CLUBS K-4. I opened one heart as dealer at favorable vulnerability. Partner raised to four hearts, and my right-hand opponent bid four spades. Would you compete?
-- In the Air, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: I would go quietly. My right-hand opponent may simply be guessing with his four-spade bid, so there are no guarantees that it will make. Five hearts is not likely to be particularly cheap, either. Partner is still there; let him make the last mistake! This hand is unremarkable for defense or offense; do not take the decision for the partnership.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently held SPADES K-Q-J-6-4, HEARTS K-7-4, DIAMONDS J-9-7, CLUBS 9-6. We were at favorable vulnerability, and partner opened one diamond. I responded one spade, and he rebid two clubs. What say you now?
-- Stretch Armstrong, Mitchell, S.D.
ANSWER: I would bid a quiet two diamonds. Partner seems to be short in spades, so my high cards may not be pulling their weight. A jump to three diamonds could easily get our side overboard. There is generally no need to stretch for non-vulnerable games -- remember, partner is still there if he has extras.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you do with this: SPADES A-Q-10-8-7-2, HEARTS Q-J-6, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS Q-8-5-4, after you open one spade and partner responds two hearts, natural and forcing for one round, but not to game?
-- Big Fit, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
ANSWER: I have too much playing strength for a non-forcing three hearts, but not enough trumps or high cards for a splinter of four diamonds. I jump to four hearts only if three hearts is non-forcing. If three hearts is forcing, I make that call.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2021 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734