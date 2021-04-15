FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you upgrade to a strong no-trump opening when vulnerable with this hand: SPADES Q-10-9, HEARTS Q-10, DIAMONDS A-9-4, CLUBS A-Q-10-8-6?
-- Game Hunter, Dodge City, Kan.
ANSWER: I think this is just about worth one no-trump, based on the strong five-card club suit, good intermediates and outside ace. The unsupported queens may not be working overtime in terms of taking tricks, but they could act as useful stoppers, and opening one no-trump protects the vulnerable honors efficiently.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I employ the Jacoby two-no-trump response to a one-of-a-major opening to show game-forcing values with four-card support, but what is the best way to continue over that?
-- Land of Oz, Little Rock, Ark.
ANSWER: Most show shortness with new suits at the three-level. Repeating the major or bidding three no-trump shows extras without shortness, unsuitable for a one-no-trump opener. Other pairs have opener bidding three clubs with a minimum. (Responder's three-diamond call now asks about shortness.) All opener's calls from three diamonds upward show extras, the first step denying shortness, the rest showing specific shortness. The second method saves space and gets opener's strength across, plus it conceals declarer's shape when responder wants to play game facing a minimum. I recommend this.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you hold SPADES J-9-6-5, HEARTS K-J-9-6-3, DIAMONDS K, CLUBS A-K-J and open one heart. Partner responds one no-trump. What now?
-- Rabid Rebid, Albany, Ga.
ANSWER: This is a nasty problem. Partner has denied four spades, and he probably does not hold three hearts, either, so there is a good chance he has club length. Rather than passing and potentially missing a game, I would rebid two clubs. If partner invites, I will bid three no-trump. If he passes, so be it. At least I have strong clubs.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you recommend we defend against a Flannery two-heart opening?
-- Major Preemption, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: This is where a two-heart opening shows exactly four spades and five or more hearts, usually in the 10- to 15-point region. Some open two diamonds with that instead. It matters little. Against it, you need a takeout of hearts (double here, or two hearts over two diamonds) and a natural bid of two spades. The opener could have four small spades, after all. A two-no-trump call would be natural, of course, not unusual. A double of two diamonds simply shows values - say 13-15 points, or significant extra strength when you plan to bid again.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
After the revelations regarding cheating at online bridge, specifically "self-kibitzing," I feel that I cannot take a winning view in the card play without being scrutinized. What can I do?
-- Conscientious Objector, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: Do not worry about it. Just do what you think is right using your best judgment. No one is going to accuse you of anything. If every player were to do the "normal" thing, there would not be many swings, and bridge would lose a lot of its appeal.
