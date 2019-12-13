Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner held SPADES Q-9-5, HEARTS K-J-4-3, DIAMONDS A-8-6, CLUBS Q-7-6 and heard me open one no-trump. He used Stayman, the next hand doubled, and I bid two diamonds. What would you do now?
– Wrench in the Works, Houston, Texas
ANSWER: Much depends on the inferences associated with your second call. I play it as natural, denying a club stop. I would therefore cue-bid again, to try to reach three no-trump facing a half-stopper in clubs. I can imagine stopping in three diamonds or three no-trump, but if my partner bids three hearts to show a good fragment in that suit, we might belong in four hearts.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Please tell me what I should open in fourth chair with SPADES J-10-3, HEARTS Q-10-4-3, DIAMONDS A-7-2, CLUBS K-J-4. The hand is a decently put-together 11-count, so I decided to open one club and pass any response. This worked fine when my partner was 4-4 in the majors, but I realize things didn’t have to go that well.
– Threw It In, Grand Forks, N.D.
ANSWER: One approach is to add your spades to your high-card points, and act only with 15 or more. The major-suit tens point to aggression, but without them I’d open the bidding if my opponents were not vulnerable and pass if they were vulnerable – when my left-hand opponent may have a better hand than I, and my right-hand opponent may have been more restrained in third seat.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Playing at a local club, the opponents bid and raised clubs. I doubled, and after my left-hand opponent passed, my partner also doubled! The director said my partner would have to pass because there was no comparable call. Later, I was told that the director had had to use his judgment as to the best solution when the law book did not cover the specific infraction. That meant the ruling could not be protested. Is this correct?
– Barred, Calistoga, Calif.
ANSWER: Per Law 36: The second double is canceled, another call (including pass) may be substituted, and the partner of the offender must pass throughout thereafter. There may also be lead penalties. The law seems perfectly clear – and easy to spot! You should (discreetly) refer your director to this column.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Are Blackwood and Gerber sufficient slam tools, or do we need more weapons in our armory?
– Driving It Home, Kingston, Ontario
ANSWER: Cue-bidding is sometimes necessary to avoid bidding a slam off the ace and king in a side suit. And after your side opens with a two- or three-level pre-empt, four clubs (or four diamonds over three clubs) asks for key-cards. Responses are zero, one, one plus the trump queen, two, two plus the trump queen. This is known as Baby Blackwood or Pre-empt Key-card.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you hold SPADES Q-9-6-5, HEARTS K-J-6, DIAMONDS 10-4, CLUBS A-Q-9-2 and hear partner bid three spades over a three-diamond pre-empt. How would you judge this hand?
– Room To Maneuver, Miami, Fla.
ANSWER: You could argue for a call of four spades on the grounds that any other action would take you past your safety level. Some experts might say that a four-diamond cue-bid here should simply be a slam try in support of spades, not promising a control. A reasonable approach – but do make sure your partner agrees.
