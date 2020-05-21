Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you recommend inverted minor-suit raises? How much strength do you need, and do they deny a four-card major?
– Backwards Bill, Corpus Christi, Texas
ANSWER: A forcing raise for partner’s minor is desirable; otherwise, you may have to invent a suit. Inverted raises (a simple raise of partner’s minor-suit opener) are a one-round force, promising at least game interest facing a minimum, generally denying a four-card major. You need to agree how to stop short of game; one such agreement is that two no-trump and three of the minor by either hand are non-forcing.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Partner opened one club, right-hand opponent passed and I bid one diamond with: SPADES 10-3, HEARTS Q-9-7-4, DIAMONDS A-Q-8-4, CLUBS A-10-2. When my hand came down as dummy in three no-trump, partner suggested I should bid one heart. I would normally bid “up the line” with game-forcing values. What say you?
– Alan-a-Dare, Twin Falls, Idaho
ANSWER: With good diamonds and more than a game-force, I bid diamonds first. If game seems to be the limit facing 12-14 balanced, I tend to hide my diamonds. With five diamonds and four hearts, one can go either way. Your example hand is a one-heart call for me, but I do not feel strongly about it. Replace the spade 10 with the ace, and you might miss a diamond slam by bypassing diamonds.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
If partner explains one of my bids incorrectly after the auction has ended, should I correct him?
– Ethical Ernie, Bellingham, Wash.
ANSWER: It depends on your role. If you are defending, you must not say anything, as to do so would wake your partner up. Let the opponents know after the deal is over. If the misinformation affects your opponents, the director will handle the issue. On the other hand, if you are dummy or declarer, you must correct the explanation at once, since it will not affect partner.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have never played bridge and know nothing about the game, but each morning, I look for your column in my newspaper, just to check out the interesting quotation that you begin with. Thanks so much for that contribution!
– Let Me Be Fran, Charleston, S.C.
ANSWER: It is actually my greatest pleasure in writing the column to add an apposite quote or just find something that makes me smile. I’m glad this appeals even to non-bridge-players.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
With this collection: SPADES A-6, HEARTS K-4, DIAMONDS A-Q-J-9-4, CLUBS K-J-7-2, you open one diamond and partner responds one spade. What now?
– Rabid Rebid, Tupelo, Miss.
ANSWER: I would be conscious that partner might pass a two-club rebid with an 8-count or so. I do not want to miss a game, but to force to game with three clubs is a stretch. I think two no-trump, shading the distribution a bit, is the pragmatic bid, but at matchpoints a two-club bid has a lot to recommend it. If the auction ends here, who is to say we have missed a game?
