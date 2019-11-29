Dear Mr. Wolff:
In third seat, I held SPADES K-9-7-2, HEARTS Q-9-3, DIAMONDS A-Q-10-5, CLUBS J-4, and my right-hand opponent opened one heart in second seat. Would you double, and what would your plan be if your partner bid two clubs? Should you try and improve the situation for yourself or leave well enough alone?
– Rainy Day, Jackson, Miss.
ANSWER: I’m not totally opposed to doubling on flawed shapes with a minimum hand, but facing a passed partner with a highly unsuitable heart holding, I’d pass initially. Make my heart queen the king, and I might double. I’d happily double a minor with an uninspiring holding in the other minor, though. Partners tend to bid a major in response if they can.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have heard some of the players at my club speaking about game-try doubles. What are they? When do they apply?
– Back to School, Fredericksburg, Texas
ANSWER: Game-try (also called maximal) doubles traditionally apply at the three-level when you have a major-suit fit and the opponents’ competition has taken all the space and prevented you from making a game-try. Since competing to three of your own suit would be to play, double replaces a game-try. So, after one heart • two diamonds – two hearts – three diamonds, double is a balanced game try.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you hold SPADES A-7-6-4-3, HEARTS 8, DIAMONDS 3, CLUBS K-J-8-7-6-2. You choose to pass as dealer, and partner opens a strong no-trump. You transfer to spades (would you?), and partner jumps to three spades, a super-accept showing a good hand with four spades. Would you try for slam?
– Fits Like a Glove, Harrisburg, Pa.
ANSWER: I like the transfer to spades (transferring to clubs then bidding spades should show shortness), and I’d now think about slam. If partner has a control-rich hand with a club filler, we might make lots of tricks. I’d cue-bid four clubs, then try four hearts over a four-diamond call. If partner signs off at any point, I will let it go. If not, we’re off to the races! Partner knows I am limited in high cards by my initial pass.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you always raise partner’s one of a major opening to two with three-card support? I play a forcing no-trump response and was wondering if I could put a raise through that. If so, which hands are suitable?
– Forcing My Hand, Dayton, Ohio
ANSWER: With two ways to support, I prefer the direct raise to show a fair hand, something in the region of 7-10 points. Responding one no-trump, then giving preference to partner’s major, is consistent with either a doubleton or a bad hand (perhaps 4-7 points) with three-card support.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you open one club and your left-hand opponent overcalls one spade. What does partner’s negative double promise in terms of the unbid suits? Would a two-diamond rebid by you show extras?
– Be Prepared, Memphis, Tenn.
ANSWER: Your partner’s double simply promises four or more hearts – and occasionally may not deliver even that! The notion that a negative double shows both other suits would restrict your use of that call too much. However, in response to a negative double, I’d jump to three diamonds with a true reverse. So two diamonds just shows extra shape and both minors.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
