Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a recent pairs game my partner and I bid uncontested to seven spades on the following cards, on the lead of the diamond four: SPADES A-K-Q-9-4-3-2, HEARTS A, DIAMONDS 7, CLUBS Q-J-7-6, facing dummy’s SPADES 10-6, HEARTS 10-8, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-10-9-5-3, CLUBS A-2. After winning the diamond with the ace, what is my best line of play?
– Taking the Mickey, Arlington, Texas
ANSWER: I’m guessing you should ruff a diamond in hand with the spade nine. The alternatives don’t look so appealing. Note that on a club lead you would probably have relied on diamonds breaking. Maybe I’m missing something – you certainly could draw trumps and take the club finesse.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently bid one no-trump over my right-hand opponent’s one-club opening without a stopper. Partner raised to three no-trump, and we were off five club tricks. Was I silly?
– Nervous Nelly, Spartanburg, S.C.
ANSWER: Minor suits are often opened with short holdings, so I don’t think you need a stopper if you have some length in the suit and no convenient alternative. You usually would need a stopper to be able to bid one no-trump over a major, though. That partner did not have a club card but wasn’t suitable for Stayman, and that your right-hand opponent had five of them with your left-hand opponent leading the suit was a somewhat unlucky combination of circumstances.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently held SPADES K-Q-J-10-7-3-2, HEARTS 6, DIAMONDS Q-10-3, CLUBS 10-4 as dealer at favorable vulnerability. What would you bid?
– Pressure Bid, Fredericksburg, Va.
ANSWER: I would open four spades. The hand is offensive in nature, and the colors call for an aggressive pre-empt to take up lots of room. You would not be content to let the opponents play four hearts with this hand, so you might as well bid four spades right away, giving the enemy less chance to get together.
