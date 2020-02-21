Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have heard some people talking about Drury at my club night. What exactly is it, and is there a standard scheme of responses to it?
– Lone and Dreary, Wichita Falls, Texas
ANSWER: Drury is used to optimize responses to light third- and fourth-seat one-of-a-major openings. It is a good idea to get your majors into play opposite a passed partner even when light on values. Instead of raising to the three-level, a passed hand can bid two clubs, an artificial call showing fit and values. Opener rebids two of the major to show no interest in game. Check out kwbridge.com/drury.htm.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In third seat at teams, I picked up this wild hand: SPADES ---, HEARTS K-J-9-5-3, DIAMONDS K-Q-9-7-4-3-2, CLUBS J. What would you open? I tried one diamond and heard one heart on my left, one spade from partner, two hearts on my right, passed back to partner, who came again with three clubs. I rebid my diamonds, and he pressed on with four clubs. What now?
– Up the Creek, Midland, Mich.
ANSWER: I might have opened four diamonds pre-emptively in third seat, hoping to jam the opponents’ works. Having started with one diamond and been forced to take further action, I think we must get off the bus now before things get really ugly. This hand will play very badly in diamonds. It may not go much better in clubs, but at least we are not yet doubled!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
At Bridge Base Online, I watched a player with SPADES A-J-10-7-5-3-2, HEARTS A-9-3, DIAMONDS 8-2, CLUBS K at unfavorable vulnerability. His partner opened one heart, he responded one spade and his left-hand opponent joined the party with two no-trump, showing both minors. Partner passed, and the right-hand opponent upped the ante to five clubs. What should happen next?
– Ultra-Unusual, The Bronx, N.Y.
ANSWER: I can’t sell out • we could have a slam on! I have not yet told partner about my support, which could be the key to the hand. Still, five hearts may be no cakewalk opposite a balanced minimum, so I would double and hope to beat them. Three tricks are easier than 11, after all.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have seen many players bypassing one diamond in response to one club with five diamonds and a four-card major. Is this best?
– Standard Practice, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: Much depends on responder’s strength. With enough to invite game or more, he can start with one diamond and show the major later. With a hand worth only one call, he bids the major. It is more important to find major-suit fits than minors, for constructive and competitive purposes. Responder will rarely show his diamonds after this start, a small price to pay.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You recently mentioned in passing the Scrambling Two No-Trump. What is it, and when should it apply?
– Place to Play, Edmonton, Alberta
ANSWER: When partner’s takeout double has forced you to act, if game is not in the picture, it is best to use minor-suit bids as natural – typically five cards – but to subvert a call of two no-trump to show a two-suiter. Doubler tends to bid his longer minor, and his partner can correct with the other two suits. This allows for a discussion rather than a monologue.
