Dear Mr. Wolff:
I opened two clubs in second seat with the following hand: SPADES A-K-Q-10-8-6-5-3, HEARTS J, DIAMONDS 9-6, CLUBS A-K. I bid two clubs instead of one spade because I might have been passed out, especially with the opponents we were facing. Do you approve?
– Big Hand, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: Opening two clubs is fine here, and at your second turn you have too much for a jump to four spades. Ten playing tricks is too strong to suggest a minimum hand with a solid suit: With exactly the hand you held, but with the club three instead of the spade three – or a small diamond – you have a hand that might qualify for the second round jump.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My right-hand opponent opened a weak two hearts, passed around to my partner. He held SPADES A-K-J-10-3, HEARTS 9-2, DIAMONDS Q-10-2, CLUBS J-10-3 and doubled. I bid three clubs, which went one off. How should we have gotten to our 5-3 spade fit, seeing as two spades makes?
– Balance Buddy, Kingston, Ontario
ANSWER: If the majors were reversed and his left-hand opponent had opened two spades, he should double to get to the best strain, but here, two spades is best. It is a level lower than three of a minor, and the spades are good enough to play opposite shortness. As his partner, you can bid a minor for yourself, if appropriate.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How often would you make a one-level overcall on a four-card suit? How good does the suit have to be?
– Learning From Lawrence, Pleasanton, Calif.
ANSWER: It is rare to overcall with only four at the one-level, but it is permissible with a very good suit, K-Q-10-x at worst. I would never overcall a four-card suit at the two-level or higher, though. I tend to make these calls with length in the opponent’s suit and a decent hand (close to opening values).
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much do you think a two-club opening and two-no-trump rebid should show? Should we make ranges for these calls 2 points or 3?
– Milton Work, Ketchikan, Alaska
ANSWER: In normal methods, where a two-no-trump opener is 20 to a poor 22, this sequence shows around 23-24; but some have it as 22-24. If you are playing Kokish, in which a two-heart rebid is either hearts or one balanced range (to prevent a space-consuming jump to three no-trump), two no-trump is typically a decent 22 to 24.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In general, how much do you need to raise a strong no-trump straight to game? Specifically, when should I invite with 8 or drive to game with 9?
– No-trump Norris, Grenada, Miss.
ANSWER: A good 9 points is usually enough for game; you can invite with the right 8 points or an unsuitable 9-count. I would subtract a point with 4-3-3-3 shape or lots of honors in my short suits, though, and add a point for any five-card suit headed by at least one top honor plus the 10. Use Stayman with almost any 8-count and both majors.