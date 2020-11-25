Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you approach the bidding with SPADES K-9-8-7, HEARTS A-K-9, DIAMONDS A-Q-J-5, CLUBS Q-10 after partner opens one club?
– Approach Bidding, Lincoln, Nebraska
ANSWER: I have enough to force to game (and possibly slam), so it seems best to start with one diamond. If I had 11 points or fewer, it would be right to bid one spade, so as to avoid losing the spade fit if it were a part-score hand. My next step may be third- or fourth-suit forcing, followed by Blackwood or a quantitative four-no-trump call.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is Drury, and when does it apply?
– Light Opener, Nashville, Tenn.
ANSWER: Drury is a two-club response to a third- or fourth-seat one-of-a-major opening in an uncontested auction. It shows a maximum pass with at least three-card support for partner’s major-suit opener. Since many players open light in third chair, the idea is not to punish them. This way, you can stop low when appropriate. As opening bid standards get worse and worse, Drury is becoming more and more popular.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I am starting to play more and more online. What are the rules regarding “undos” while playing online?
– Courteous Customs, Doylestown, Pa.
ANSWER: Assuming it is a teams match, the two captains should decide beforehand whether they will allow undos, to allow for misclicks. Alternatively, the regulations of the tournament will dictate this. Even if they are technically not allowed, many players will grant undos as a matter of sportsmanship, which is entirely at their discretion. It is, after all (or so I am informed), only a game.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you ever bypass one spade in response to one heart with a poor four-card spade suit?
– Rule Breaker, Spokane, Wash.
ANSWER: I would often raise hearts with a minimum and three-card support, regardless of my spade holding. Lacking heart support or the values to bid a new suit at the two-level, I would always bid one spade with four of them, with one no-trump denying four spades (unless you play Flannery). Occasionally, when holding a bad four-card spade suit and a long minor suit, there may be a temptation to respond one no-trump so you can make a non-forcing bid of your long suit at the next turn.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you proceed with SPADES J-5, HEARTS K-10-2, DIAMONDS 10-7-4-2, CLUBS K-10-5-4 at unfavorable vulnerability when partner has opened one heart and rebid two no-trump over your two-heart raise?
– Game Zone, Honolulu, Hawaii
ANSWER: I have a middling hand for my original raise with two control cards and a potentially useful ruffing value in spades. This hand is certainly worth another move, and from a technical perspective, that should probably be three clubs, showing values in clubs. I prefer the practical call of four hearts, though, so as to not help the opponents with the lead.