Dear Mr. Wolff:
I was recently criticized for detaching a card and not playing it while I was defending. Was I so wrong?
– Etiquette Effect, Olympia, Wash.
ANSWER: It is not a good idea to detach a card then change it. The reason being that by indicating you have more than one card and are contemplating more than one card to play here, it could be construed as giving unauthorized information to partner. It is hardly a crime, but I would advise that you get out of the habit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I had this bidding problem recently: SPADESQ-9-5-4, HEARTS---, DIAMONDSK-5-4, CLUBSJ-10-6-5-4-2. Non-vulnerable against vulnerable, I saw my left-hand opponent open one heart and partner overcall one no-trump. My right-hand opponent then raised to two hearts. What would you do now?
– Sandwiched, Durham, N.C.
ANSWER: Double would be for takeout here, but I cannot do that with so little defense in hearts. When I have no hearts, partner is too likely to pass it. It is a choice of pass, two no-trump (the Lebensohl convention, forcing three clubs), an off-center two spades or a game-forcing call of three clubs. I would go high by forcing to game, planning not to sit for three no-trump but to bid four spades. Two no-trump, planning to get out in three clubs, could not be criticized too heavily. The opponents probably have nine hearts, so pass certainly does not seem to be the winning call.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you play this bid: Your left-hand opponent opens one club, partner passes, your right-hand opponent responds one spade and you overcall two spades?
– Two Piece, Laredo, Texas
ANSWER: That is natural, showing a good six-card spade suit and at least a decent opener. You do not need another bid to show a two-suiter, with double and two no-trump already available to show diamonds and hearts. A one-no-trump call should be played as natural by an unpassed hand, but two-suited and shapely by a passed hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you consider this hand worthy of bidding two clubs over your right-hand opponent’s one diamond at unfavorable vulnerability: SPADESJ-8, HEARTS2, DIAMONDSJ-10-8-6, CLUBSA-Q-6-5-4-3?
– In the Action, Las Vegas, Nev.
ANSWER: I would not bid, preferring to have more in the way of values and better club intermediates to protect myself from being taken to the cleaners. However, I can see the advantages of acting. Bidding two clubs over one diamond takes up a fair bit of space and might make the auction hard for your opponents to judge. Jumping to three clubs is fine at certain vulnerabilities but not this one.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What are your views on opening no-trump with a five-card major?
– Modern Style, Tampa, Fla.
ANSWER: I open one no-trump on most in-range hands with a five-card major and 3-3-2 in the other suits, regardless of honor structure. Sixteen-point hands get severely distorted if you do not start with one no-trump. With 17 points, I may upgrade my hand; also, I prefer to open the major with 5-4-2-2 distribution. Finally, with four spades and a minor, I will often opt to bid my suits. But 80% of the time, it is one no-trump for me.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2020 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734