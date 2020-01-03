Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently opened a no-trump with a 4-3-3-3 16-count and was raised to a three-no-trump game. Unfortunately, we each had three low spades, and the defense collected five spade tricks. What should we have done differently?
– Straight Off the Bat, Corpus Christi, Texas
ANSWER: You shouldn’t wait for a stopper in every suit to open one no-trump, so most pairs would duplicate your auction. Worry about stoppers when the opponents bid or when your side has used fourth-suit-forcing. Then you generally need a stopper in the fourth suit to bid no-trump. Still, with three small cards in each hand, what other game can you play?
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I was unsure what to do on this hand from a duplicate. I was in second chair with SPADES K-9-8-5-3, HEARTS K-4, DIAMONDS K-J-9-3, CLUBS A-Q. My right-hand opponent opened one diamond. What call would you make now?
– No Style, Winston-Salem, N.C.
ANSWER: I would overcall one spade. Doubling would make the rest of the auction too hard, as bidding spades later would overstate my strength. This shape is not ideal for one no-trump, even though I am in the correct high-card range. If the hand is a part-score deal, I almost certainly want to get spades into the game. I can act again later to show extra strength.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner has proposed that we play a “double negative” response of two hearts to a strong two-club opening, to show 0-3 points. Would you recommend this method?
– Pessimistic Pam, White Plains, N.Y.
ANSWER: It sometimes works well to limit one’s hand early in the auction, but here, that is at the expense of more of opener’s precious space. I prefer to keep as much space as possible by responding two diamonds with a wide variety of hands. The principle is to sort out the pattern and strain by bidding suits first. Range can come later, with responder having a second negative at his next turn to speak.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have agreed to play Exclusion Key-card Blackwood with my regular partner, and we have adopted the same 14-30 responses as we play for regular four no-trump bids. However, we recently had this auction: one heart • one spade – two spades – five hearts. I was the dealer and interpreted this bid as Exclusion Key-card. However, I had no relevant key-cards (can you believe it?), and thus, we had to play a slam missing two aces. Where did we go wrong?
– Troubled Ted, Pottsville, Pa.
ANSWER: If forced to play Exclusion Blackwood, use 30-41 responses for this very reason. The “zero” response is too frequent to be the second step. Keep your four no-trump key-card responses as 14-30, though. For what it is worth, Exclusion Blackwood can be very dangerous in suits your side has bid (for more than one reason).
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you open with this hand: SPADES 4, HEARTS A-K-10-9-7-2, DIAMONDS A-Q-J-9-3, CLUBS 5? I was playing a teams game at love all, and we missed a slam when I opened one heart and the opponents competed in spades.
– Tactical Tim, Dallas, Texas
ANSWER: I would also open one heart, intending to bid lots of diamonds later. Some would try a four-heart opening, aiming to keep the opponents from getting together in spades, but that could easily lead to a foolish contract. The hand is not powerful enough in terms of high cards to open a strong two clubs, and a two-suiter can be very awkward to describe if you have to start at the two-level, even without the opposition competing.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2020 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734