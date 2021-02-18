Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have seen mention of a Rosenkranz redouble, but I am not sure what it is. Please enlighten me.
– Contrast Septum, Selma, Ala.
ANSWER: The late George Rosenkranz suggested that when partner make a one-level overcall and your right-hand opponent doubles for takeout, you can redouble to show honor-doubleton (ace or king usually) in partner’s suit. It does not promise values, being only lead-directing, but partner can freely underlead in his suit or compete effectively when he has a six-card suit. Traditionally, though, the redouble shows values and length in the unbid suit, normally with tolerance for partner’s suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold this collection: SPADES 7, HEARTS 10-9-8-5-3-2, DIAMONDS K-8-6-2, CLUBS 8-3. At favorable, you pass as dealer. Partner opens two clubs (strong), you bid two diamonds, partner rebids three clubs and you show your hearts. Partner continues with three spades. What now?
– Choice of Games, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: I think I am expected to bid three no-trump with a diamond stopper, and I would do just that. It is not my responsibility, when I know little about partner’s hand, to decide that no-trump is not right based on my own heart weakness. Clubs could be the right strain, but in that case, partner may bid on anyway. Of course, three spades could be based on a concentration of values rather than length.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you lead from SPADES 4-3-2, HEARTS 9-8-4, DIAMONDS 8-6-4, CLUBS K-10-8-3 after the uncontested auction: one club • one spade – one no-trump – three spades – four diamonds – six spades?
– Big Game, Grand Forks, N.D.
ANSWER: I would not lead dummy’s suit with this holding, and if a diamond were right, partner might have doubled the four-diamond cue-bid. I would opt for a heart and lead the nine here, not a small card.
