Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I had a difference of opinion after this hand was over. I had SPADES K-Q-2, HEARTS A-Q, DIAMONDS J-10-9-6-5-2, CLUBS A-Q. I opened one no-trump, and he raised to game. We could make six diamonds. Partner thought I should have opened one diamond. What do you think?
– In a Fog, Bremerton, Wash.
ANSWER: I’m a stickler for trying to stay in range for my 15-17 no-trump. I’d go low with an 18-count with doubleton double-honors, but a long suit is a big plus, so I would not have downgraded your hand. With more than 18, bid the long suit, or two no-trump with any 20-22 unless you have a 5-4 pattern with good suits, in which case opening the long suit may work out better.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I enjoy reading your column, but I have to admit as an intermediate player that there almost always seems to be a missing sentence or phrase that would help me follow and understand much better and faster. I think the column should be made as clear as possible.
– Short Not Sweet, Fredericksburg, Va.
ANSWER: I’m embarrassed to say that brevity is sometimes forced on me by the word count. You are right, but bear in mind my original text is reviewed by two colleagues, and then the newspaper weaves its own magic and alters my text – generally improving it – so if there is a shortfall, that is a team error and not just mine!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do all safety plays involve the sacrifice of a trick?
– Nit Picker, Seneca, S.C.
ANSWER: Safety plays are typically gambits that may endanger an overtrick or two, to maximize the chances to make your contract. Perhaps you have a suit combination of K-9-5-4-2 facing A-10-8-6. Needing four tricks from the suit, you would lead one to the nine or one to the 10. Some experts describe precaution plays as safety plays. Those plays increase your odds while not giving up a trick. For example, with J-8-7-6-4 in dummy opposite A-Q-9-3-2, you should lead the jack as a precaution against East’s holding K-10-5. These plays should be made at any form of scoring.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What do you think about opening weak twos with two-suited hands?
– Second Strain, Laramie, Wyo.
ANSWER: I tend to pass first, then show my hand on the next round. However, to some extent it depends on the honor structure. If I have six good spades and a bad four-card (or even five-card) side suit, I would not be dissuaded from a weak two, even if the other suit is hearts. If the primary suit is feeble (especially with poor intermediates) and the side suit is fair, I am more inclined to pass initially and bid later.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think one should play an advance of partner’s overcall as forcing? Say the opponents open one diamond, partner bids one spade and you bid two hearts.
– Compelled, Jackson, Tenn.
ANSWER: It depends on your agreements. One popular method is to have a 2-over-1 bid (as in the situation you suggest) be non-forcing and everything else forcing. That is reasonable, but by an unpassed hand I’d advocate that all new suits be considered forcing if third hand passes, non-forcing if third hand bids anything.
