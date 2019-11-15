FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2019
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a club duplicate, with both sides non-vulnerable, you hold SPADES A-K-4, HEARTS K-5, DIAMONDS J-8-2, CLUBS A-K-10-7-4. You open one club in second seat, and your left-hand opponent bids three diamonds, passed back to you. What do you bid?
-- Put to It, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: While passing might work, I'm inclined to bid -- since surely our side has more than half the deck! Do I gamble with a bid of three no-trump, or double and hope something good happens? I'll try the former, assuming that my left-hand opponent is relatively unlikely to have solid diamonds for his pre-emptive call, but I wouldn't want to wager much cash on my decision.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
After a pre-empt of three diamonds to your left and a double from partner, what do you bid with SPADES 10-4, HEARTS K-J-9-7, DIAMONDS Q-9, CLUBS Q-J-9-8-2 when your right-hand opponent passes? What action do you take if your right-hand opponent raises to four diamonds? Would doubling be appropriate?
-- Howard the Stuck, Fayetteville, N.C.
ANSWER: I'd bid four hearts if my right-hand opponent passed, but I would double four diamonds, initially takeout for the majors. A four-heart call would also be possible, of course, but if you are facing a doubleton diamond or longer, maybe you will get richer defending -- or defending will be your only way to go plus. You can convert a four-spade response to five clubs, perhaps suggesting this pattern.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When you have a balanced hand in the 15-17 range with a five-card major suit, when should you open the suit and when should you open one no-trump? Does any factor such as position or quality of the suit affect the decision?
-- On the Horns, Anchorage, Alaska
ANSWER: It is simplest to upgrade any 17-count with a five-card major, unless the suit has no top honor or some significant devaluing factor, such as a doubleton double-honor. With 16, always open one no-trump unless your honor structure is really skewed. With a strong five-card major in an average 15-count, you should consider opening the suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner wants me to hold opening values to overcall when we are vulnerable. I agree with this when overcalling at the two-level, but not at the one-level, as it seems to me that too many opportunities would be lost. Should there also be a minimum suit quality requirement for a one-level action?
-- Barney Bridge, Greenwich, Conn.
ANSWER: Overcalls should focus primarily on offensive strength; hence, at the two-level, we require both tricks and a long suit. Conversely, at the one-level, there is virtually no 9-count with a good five-carder that I wouldn't overcall with facing a passed hand. Additionally, the more space a one-level overcall consumes, the more latitude you have to intervene.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My wife and I used to play a lot of bridge before I had to earn a living and raise a family. Now that we are empty nesters, can you recommend a book or two to get us back into the swing of modern bidding?
-- Back to It, Midland, Mich.
ANSWER: Eric Rodwell and Audrey Grant's book on two-over-one might be set at the right level. "25 Bridge Conventions" by Seagram and Smith could also be helpful. For a more entertaining read, you cannot beat Eddie Kantar, and Mike Lawrence is always educational and informative.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
