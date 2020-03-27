Dear Mr. Wolff:
At unfavorable vulnerability, I held SPADES A-10, HEARTS J-3, DIAMONDS K-J-7-3-2, CLUBS Q-9-5-3. I heard a three-heart call to my left. My partner doubled, and the player to my right raised to four hearts. What should I have done now? I bid five diamonds and caught my partner with an off-shape pattern, so this was not a success.
– Valley Girl, Springfield, Mass.
ANSWER: Double by you here would be cards, not penalty. Partner will pass if balanced, but will act with extra shape. That might be best in this case, since no game may be making for your side. But if you do bid, maybe trying four no-trump to show both minors will work best. You might end up in a 4-3 club fit instead of a 5-3 diamond fit if partner has exactly the wrong shape, but them’s the breaks.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I was playing a teams match last week and picked up this collection: SPADES 5, HEARTS K-J-7-2, DIAMONDS A-8-7-5-3, CLUBS 10-9-5. My partner opened one spade and rebid two diamonds over my one no-trump. Should I have raised? I did, and we got too high when partner tried three no-trump on a 14-count.
– Head in the Clouds, Portland. Maine
ANSWER: I’d certainly raise to three diamonds. Partner knows a simple raise doesn’t promise the world here. After all, your first call already limited your hand. I think your partner’s third call was probably a stretch. Your hand should not remove three no-trump to four diamonds. With the ace of your side’s long suit, you cannot overrule your partner.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the ACBL policy toward people who have misbehaved, either cheating or exhibiting other bad behavior, in different domains?
– Bonny Boy, Cartersville, Ga.
ANSWER: The ACBL has reciprocal arrangements with other zones and the World Bridge Federation. Each domain normally lets the other ones know about banned players, who are generally not permitted to compete elsewhere. Once the suspension is up, sometimes the ACBL ban continues in place.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When defending against a suit contract, how should third hand signal on the lead of a king if dummy has queen-third or queen-fourth? I assume the lead is from ace-king.
– Count Chocula, Niagara, N.Y.
ANSWER: Encourage with a doubleton, play low from three small, and third-highest from four. However, when you have guaranteed length, play high from four small. This should allow you to get a ruff when one is available; most of the rest of the time as opening leader, you will have a decent idea what partner has. Additionally, sometimes declarer’s card will help you with the count.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES 3-2, HEARTS K-Q-7-2, DIAMONDS A-J-8-4-3, CLUBS K-4, I opened one diamond and heard one spade to my left. My partner bid two hearts, my right-hand opponent bid three spades, and I bid four hearts. Do you agree? And what would you bid over a four-spade cue-bid from partner?
– Forward Planning, Tucson, Ariz.
ANSWER: Your four-heart call is mandatory here. Now, with controls in both minors, you can hardly refuse to cooperate, even if you have a minimum • in context. I would bid five clubs, planning to sign off from here on in.
