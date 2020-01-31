Dear Mr. Wolff:
Most players in my circle use support doubles and support redoubles, to show three-card support for partner’s suit after a one-over-one response. Do you recommend these methods?
– Support Group, Troy, N.Y.
ANSWER: Support doubles on minimum balanced hands sometimes lead to your side getting too high, but the main problem with support doubles is that they are unlimited. If the next hand raises, opener might have to take unilateral action when he has some extras. And doubling with lopsided hands, such as a 7-3 shape, is not ideal, either. I prefer double to show extra values, not promising three-card support, and redouble to show a strong, typically balanced hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you do with this hand in response to an artificial and strong two-club opening: SPADES Q-J-3, HEARTS K-Q-10-9-4, DIAMONDS 10-8, CLUBS 9-7-3?
– Slam Zone, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: Most players have specific requirements for a natural positive here, such as “three of the top four honors” or “8 or more points and a good suit.” I prefer responder to be able to define his hand as economically as he can. Beginning with a two-diamond relay (not negative) often leaves you playing catch-up on hands – as here. Hearts is where you live, and bidding them should leave you in a better spot thereafter.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In a lot of your columns, you recommend aggressive and off-shape takeout doubles of an opponent’s one-level minor-suit opening. Why does this not apply to the majors as well?
– Blanket Rule, Portland, Maine
ANSWER: Doubling a minor is a safe and cheap way into the auction. The goal is to compete in one of the majors, if possible. I’d double a one-club opening with most balanced openers having three or more cards in each major. Over a major, the auction is higher, and you are less likely to be able to compete effectively without length in the other major, so I prefer to have four hearts or short spades to double one spade.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up this collection in a teams match recently: SPADES K-Q-8, HEARTS A-K-10-5, DIAMONDS 9-4, CLUBS A-J-9-2. My left-hand opponent opened one diamond, and my right-hand opponent responded one spade. What would you do?
– Sandwiched, West Palm Beach, Fla.
ANSWER: I am not a fan of stopperless no-trump calls, but I would hardly be able to pass with such strength. I would try my luck with a double and hope to catch a fit. If partner jumps in clubs, I suppose I will cue-bid three spades, since my style is to show stoppers rather than ask for them if the opponents have bid two suits, looking to reach three no-trump.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much onus should one put on a double fit in uncontested auctions? Say I respond to partner’s one-diamond opening with one heart, and he raises me to two hearts. With five diamonds, should I raise the level, even if the strength of the hand does not quite warrant an invitation?
– Come Alive, Augusta, Ga.
ANSWER: Having a secondary fit (especially in diamonds rather than clubs – the latter being more suspect as a real suit) is a big plus. Also, if you have a big double fit, the opponents will as well. Thus, you might stretch to keep the bidding alive, not just for constructive purposes, but also to make it harder for the enemy to come in.
