Dear Mr. Wolff:
Recently, you discussed a sequence in which opener bids one spade and the next hand overcalls two clubs. What options are available in the modern game of raising spades, and how would that change for a passed hand?
– Pick-up Pete, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
ANSWER: Clearly bidding spades at the two-, three- and four-levels means the same whether you are a passed hand or not, with a cue-bid suggesting a high-card limit raise or better. But by a passed hand you can play fit jumps in new suits, while as an unpassed hand you may prefer to use those sequences as natural and weak.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Playing two-over-one, my partner opened one club. I held: SPADES J-9-3, HEARTS K-5, DIAMONDS A-J-10-6-3-2, CLUBS 10-4. I was planning to bid and rebid my diamonds, but my right-hand opponent overcalled one spade, and now I did not know if a two-diamond response would constitute an overbid.
– Roman Candle, Palm Springs, Calif.
ANSWER: In competition, the doctrine of two-over-one as game forcing can be set aside, since you have to be able to bid when you have shape and some values. Playing weak jump responses, this hand is far too strong, but it is well within the constraints for bidding and rebidding diamonds to suggest quasi-invitational values.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When overcalling a strong no-trump to show a single-suited or two-suited hand, what criteria should I use to decide whether to act or pass in direct and balancing seat? And how should I think about this system at pairs as opposed to teams?
– Dumbo, Rockford, Ill.
ANSWER: At teams and at pairs when vulnerable and in direct seat, try to wait for the right shape to bid, since the penalties for wandering in inappropriately can be severe. In balancing seat, and especially non-vulnerable or when a passed hand, I strive to act with any excuse. Sometimes my idea of what is reasonable can be distinctly dubious. Playing a method that allows you to bid with both one-suited and two-suited hands is advisable.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the best defense against opponents’ three-level pre-emptive bids? I play Michaels Cue-bids, but recently my partner mentioned that the principle could be extended to more situations than just a cue-bid. I’m assuming these methods should be combined with takeout doubles and a natural bid in no-trump.
– Headliner, Newark, N.J.
ANSWER: Yes, if you play takeout doubles and a natural three no-trump call over a major-suit pre-empt, you can, if you want, give up on playing four of a minor as natural. Instead, play it as that minor and the unbid major, 5-5 pattern. Here, the cue-bid of the major would either be both minors or whatever else you want it to be.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES Q-10-5-4, HEARTS 6, DIAMONDS 8-6, CLUBS K-10-6-5-4-2 at favorable vulnerability, I heard my partner bid three spades over a one-heart opening. My right-hand-opponent raised to four hearts. What would you do?
– Sleeping Dogs, Columbia, S.C.
ANSWER: I do not normally like to jump raise to the five-level pre-emptively, because the opponents often misjudge and decide to defend a level lower. Here, however, I would guess to cramp the bidding with a five-spade bid, hoping to give my opponents the last guess. Will I save if they bid slam? I’m glad you didn’t ask!
