Dear Mr. Wolff:
Should I have every suit stopped to open one no-trump?
-- Red Light, Selma, Ala.
ANSWER: This requirement would make constructive bidding too hard, as it would force you to invent an opening and rebid. The modern trend is to describe what you have as early as possible in terms of range and basic shape. It is fine to have a small doubleton in a suit, and you might even have three-low in another suit, though you sometimes have options with a five-card major. The same applies to a two-no-trump opener.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you invite game opposite a strong no-trump with this: SPADES Q-J-7-2, HEARTS Q-8-7, DIAMONDS K-10-2, CLUBS 9-8-7?
-- Stick in the Mud, Hartford, Conn.
ANSWER: I would not. 4-3-3-3 hands should generally be downgraded because there is only one long suit to make tricks out of. If one of the clubs were the heart 10, I could imagine inviting game vulnerable, but I might not stretch for the game bonus if non-vulnerable.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much should one have before responding to partner's opening bid nowadays? I always thought the minimum was 6 points.
-- Golden Oldie, Columbus, Ohio
ANSWER: Inflation has struck both openings and responses. When non-vulnerable, be prepared to respond light (especially to a first-seat opener), both to improve the fit and to keep the enemy out. Any decent five-card suit may be enough with 4 points and up. Be sure not to get too carried away when vulnerable, though, and for sure, keep your two-level responses sound. Remember, partner is not in on the joke!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is Roman Key-card Blackwood superior to regular Blackwood?
-- Gerber's Gambit, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: In days gone by, I was not a fan; now I'm on the fence. When you have a fit, Roman Key-card takes the top three trump honors into account. With an eight- or nine-card fit, the trump king and trump queen are important cards. When you do not have a fit, four no-trump may be best used as plain Blackwood, asking only about aces -- unless it is quantitative, of course.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
At duplicate pairs with both sides vulnerable, you hear your left-hand opponent open one diamond. Partner doubles, and your right-hand opponent bids one no-trump. The auction goes back around to partner, who doubles again. What would you do now with: SPADES Q-4-2, HEARTS 8-3-2, DIAMONDS A-8-7-6, CLUBS 7-6-3? For the record, partner held: SPADES A-10-9-8-3, HEARTS K-J-9-6, DIAMONDS 3, CLUBS A-Q-10.
-- Don in Difficulty, Newport News, Va.
ANSWER: I would pass one no-trump doubled with your hand, expecting partner to have short diamonds with 16 or better. In your partner's position, I would definitely have bid one spade, then doubled one no-trump. With a five-card major, it is more often right to bid then double than the other way around (which shows at least 18 or so).
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
