Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I disagree as to what this bid shows. You open one diamond, your left-hand opponent overcalls one heart, your partner passes and your right-hand opponent cue-bids two diamonds to show a good raise in hearts. What do you think double should mean here?
– Inquisitive Ian, Phoenix, Ariz.
ANSWER: It is really a matter of agreement. I can see an argument for it being takeout of hearts, though you also have a two-heart cue-bid available. Perhaps double should simply show good diamonds, probably six in a hand where you want to compete to three diamonds. With a pure takeout hand, you can always pass, then double.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you do in this strange situation? You hold SPADES 7, HEARTS 8-7-5, DIAMONDS 10-8-7-4-2, CLUBS 10-7-6-2 at love all. Partner opens one spade, your right-hand opponent doubles, your left-hand opponent jumps to three diamonds and partner doubles. Now your right-hand opponent redoubles. Your turn.
– Called Upon, Bellingham, Wash.
ANSWER: I would pass for penalties, for want of a better option. Three hearts is likely to go for a million. My left-hand opponent might not stand the redouble if I pass confidently, and three diamonds might be going off. The singleton spade is a good omen for defense. All passes of redoubles at the two-level or higher are best played as penalties – for better or worse.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What are your views on slow play? Do you believe the way to stop it is to take away boards or to fine the offenders?
– Stuart the Sloth, Pueblo, Colo.
ANSWER: It is not much fun playing with or against slow players, but there is not much to be done about it. You cannot rush someone’s thought processes. Luckily, there are more fast players than slow ones – perhaps because most people do not think enough about the hands! Online, it is relatively simple to curtail slow play – but that might be the only form of the game where you can do this.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I did not know what to do when holding this hand: SPADES 10-7-5-4-2, HEARTS J-6-2, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS A-6-5-3-2. My partner opened one diamond, my right-hand opponent overcalled one heart and I bid one spade. My left-hand opponent raised to two hearts, and partner joined in with three clubs. What now?
– Big Fit, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: There is potential for game if partner has 10 cards in the minors, as seems likely. Raising to game would be too much, though. It is a simple four clubs for me; partner should bid on with good controls.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you handle this monster: SPADES A-K-Q-J-9-7-5-4, HEARTS 10, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS A-8-7-2, after partner opens one diamond, your right-hand opponent overcalls one heart, you bid one spade and partner rebids one no-trump?
– Super Freak, Great Falls, Mont.
ANSWER: Anything could be right. I would close my eyes and try six spades, the value bid. Yes, four hearts should be short hearts and self-agreeing spades, but we know partner will sign off with no club ace and no trump honor, so it would accomplish nothing.
