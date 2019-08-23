Dear Mr. Wolff:
I assume you would pass in first seat with SPADES J-8-2, HEARTS A-5-3-2, DIAMONDS Q-5-3, CLUBS K-9-4. If your partner opens one diamond and the next hand overcalls one no-trump, do you double or assume your partner does not have a full opener?
– Trusted Traveler, Lorain, Ohio
ANSWER: This is a very slippery slope. You don’t have to double when the auction tells you that your partner has embellished his initial call, because both opponents have bid strongly. But here, I think you do have to double and take your lumps if partner has psyched. If nothing else, it may discourage him from further flights of fancy.Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES K-9, HEARTS A-Q-7-2, DIAMONDS Q, CLUBS A-K-Q-9-6-3, would you open two clubs or one club, and why?
– Hi-Lo Country, Bristol, Va.
ANSWER: Minor-suit oriented hands with average controls often handle well by starting low. Opening one club and jumping to two hearts over one diamond or reversing into hearts over a one-spade response tells partner much about your shape and high cards at the two-level. You will seldom be passed out in one club – and if you are, what chance did you have at game?Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have been struggling to learn New Minor after my partner rebids one no-trump, as a way to explore for game and slam. Is it worth the effort to play, and what would you recommend after a jump rebid by opener of two no-trump?
– Desperately Seeking Something, Tunica, Miss.
ANSWER: Yes, New Minor (also called Checkback) is well worth the effort – in the same way that Stayman is an essential adjunct to modern bidding. This way you get to find fits in unbid majors, explore for 5-3 fits, and invite game efficiently. Over two no-trump, using the unbid minor as artificial is possible, but the Wolff Signoff (www.acblunit390.org/Simon/wolff.htm) works well, too.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When balancing over the opponents’ opening call, I’m aware that a hand like SPADES Q-6-2, HEARTS Q-9-7-5-3, DIAMONDS K-10, CLUBS A-J-2 is more than sufficient to bid one heart over one diamond. But would you also balance at any vulnerability when playing pairs over a pre-emptive two diamonds, or even a three-diamond opener?
– Lucky Luke, Monterey, Calif.
ANSWER: You are right that this is a simple hand with which to balance over one or two diamonds. But do you have enough to bid over a three-level pre-empt? I guess I might bid when non-vulnerable, but I wouldn’t be thrilled by the prospect.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you have SPADES 9-2, HEARTS 5-4, DIAMONDS A-Q-7-3, CLUBS Q-J-4-3-2. After your left-hand opponent opens one no-trump and right-hand opponent transfers into hearts, then passes, do you pass, double or bid a suit?
– Gerry the Gryphon, Bellingham, Wash.
ANSWER: At pairs non-vulnerable, I think this is just strong enough to act. The right way to get both minors into play is to bid two no-trump, suggesting both minors. Switch your spades with one of the minors, and you might double. Partner will bid spades or a five-card minor of his own, or scramble with two no-trump to get you to pick a minor.
