If the deer your trail cameras say should be showing up around sundown have recently disappeared, chances are high their feeding patterns have been disrupted by falling fruit or acorns. That’s when a midday walk in the woods is well worthwhile.
In the late summer months, when the urge to spend time in the deer woods is all but overpowering, it’s easy to dedicate daylight hours to walking the woods in search of sign. Once the season has opened, though, many spend every available hour hunting, even though deer patterns continue to change with the food and the mood through the seasons, just as they do all calendar year long.
Trail cameras and planted food plots have supplanted much of the old-school necessity for scouting, but it’s just as valuable now as it’s ever been, especially in the season’s early months. With the rut still many weeks away, the daily schedules of deer are still dominated almost completely by the search for food. The shorter days and cooler nights of late mean both acorns and soft mast have certainly begun to fall, and the deer are following.
Acorns are low in protein but high in carbohydrate and fat. Once they eat enough of them, they’ll fulfill deer’s protein needs as well. This makes them one of the forest’s power foods. When they’re available, they make up the vast majority of a whitetail’s diet, no matter how lush and attractive a field of fresh wheat, beans, peas or turnips may be.
Mighty acorns
The primary mast crop affecting deer are acorns from the red and white oak families. In fact, sawtooth oaks, typically the first to drop their deer-attracting crop, have been dropping acorns for many days already.
Of the two primary oak categories, white oak acorns are more palatable than red oak acorns because they’re lower in tannins, the natural chemical that is bitter on the tongue, but deer will definitely eat both. As you’re cruising the woods and checking trees, give top preference to developing hunting solutions around white oaks.
White oaks have bark that is an off-white, ashy gray color that can be very scaly. Typically their acorns are longer overall but smaller in diameter than red oak acorns. In this area, common white oak varieties include the bur, chestnut, overcap and post oak, among others, along with the typically-early-dropping sawtooth oak.
While every stand of trees is unique, white oaks generally drop their acorns earlier in the season than red oaks as well, so if you’re looking for somewhere to hunt in the next few weeks, white oaks are certainly the more certain way to go.
Fruit tree focus
While red and white oaks drop acorns over the course of months, fruits from soft mast trees generally hit the ground through the course of a few weeks in the early fall. If you have access to persimmon, pear, plum or apple trees, check them closely for deer activity. Don’t overlook dogwood trees as well. These provide showers of a berry deer can’t resist. When they’re available, all of these are attractive as candy to whitetails and provide them with critical and welcome nutrition as well.
If the deer you’ve been expecting to see along your greenfields’ edges at prime time have suddenly started arriving much later, chances are good they’re swinging by one or more soft mast spots on their way from their bedding areas to their traditional food sources. Even if the fruit trees you find aren’t dropping yet, it’s likely their under-stories are playing host to the tardy deer you’ve been expecting to find coming along. Find a downwind spot near such a tree for your archery and early primitive weapon action, and you’ll be well-set for success.