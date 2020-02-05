Both Tremont and Mantachie high school have formed clubs to celebrate their students who perform exceptionally well on the ACT.
Membership into both schools’ ACT 30 Clubs is limited to those students who score 30 or above on any section of the standardized test, which is required for college admission.
Tremont recently added four students to their newly-formed club, and Mantachie added 11 students.
Itawamba County School District Superintendent (ICSD) Trae Wiygul says while a student’s strong performance on a state test can result in additional funding for a school district, scoring well on the ACT puts money in the pockets of the individual test-takers in the form of scholarships.
The superintendent said it’s important for school administrators to push their students to do well on the test.
“The ACT is a big deal and we want to get students fired up about scoring well,” Wiygul said. “Having the 30 Clubs gives them a goal and an incentive to get higher scores.”
Although the clubs are new to the schools in Mantachie and Tremont, Wiygul implemented the program at Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) in 2013 when he served as principal there.
“We were gathering ideas and looking for ways to encourage the students to get excited about the test,” Wiygul said. “Several schools were doing the 30 Clubs, so we decided to give it a try.”
IAHS has had great success with the organization since it was implemented. Recently, 28 more students became members of the prestigious group. Two students, Graden Jarrell and Nathan Chandler, both scored a perfect 36 on the test.
“Our high scorers across the county are about half juniors and half seniors,” Wiygul said. “We are using every avenue available to help all students increase their scores.
Wiygul said ACT prep classes are available to students and teachers are including ACT style questions to their weekly test to prepare students, especially in the areas of English and Math.
“Reading comprehension is key to the test as well,” he said. “We encourage them to focus on being able to read and understand the questions. Not only is it key to the testing, but it’s key to any profession they choose to go into.”
According to Wiygul and www.act.org, taking the test more than once is recommended. ACT test-takers who engage in such test-related behaviors as having a snack during break time, keeping stress and anxiety levels as low as possible, using a calculator, and preparing for the test are likely to experience somewhat higher ACT Composite scores.
“We are excited that both Tremont and Mantachie have added the club to their schools. We emphasize to students across the county to do well because the score follows them,” Wiygul said. “And we want them to succeed wherever they go.”