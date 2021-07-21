Most superstitions are tedious and I don’t have time for them but, having spent the better part of the best days of a lifetime in various outdoor situations, it’s impossible not to have taken note of a couple trends good and bad trips have in
common.
So much of the critter-interaction side of hunting and fishing feels left to chance, it’s impossible not to encounter any number of superstitions and people who have them along the way. Minding these is usually harmless, though, so it’s often best to quietly go along with whatever the superstition-afflicted want to do.
Almost without fail, superstitions are meant to avoid a negative rather than gain a positive, sort of like following the mandate matrix of a chain letter but without a hope for winning the lottery or finding a pot of gold. Of course, with the kinds of adventures I normally find myself in, avoiding a major negative is about as positive as anything ever gets.
Falling down
All the best hunting outcomes I’ve ever enjoyed have followed one or more major league sprawling crashes by me at some point early along the way. Of course, pretty much all of the other outcomes I’ve been dealt by fate and fatigue have come along after a fall as well. Now that I think about it, this condition may say more about my own clumsiness than about any eccentricities of Mother Nature. Nonetheless, picking myself up off the ground, out of the ditch, out from under a log, out of the creek or up from the briar patch, I never fail to note that this propriety has been observed and the adventure may now begin.
Bad start, smooth finish
I’m pretty certain the person who said, “Getting there is half the fun” never really got anywhere or had any fun. Planning a trip can be half the fun, and enjoying the travel is a big part of enjoying the adventure itself, but I’ve often found the difficulty of getting somewhere is inversely proportional to the outcome that can be expected to be paid in the end. If you have to leave the house at 2 a.m., fight through a long line at the airport, then deal with missed connections and lost luggage, if you have to find an alternate bow or rifle because yours was lost or destroyed, if you arrive to find you left your tags on the kitchen table at home and have to get them sent via FedEx to a local Waffle House overnight, chances are really good the adventure will have a handsome payoff. If the travel is easy and the hunt is a breeze, look out. You’re reaping all the rewards that adventure has in store already.
That’s enough to make anyone knock on wood.