Mid-March was unlike anything Tim Gillentine had seen in his 40 years as a grocery store owner.
Located on a relatively quiet stretch of Highway 178 in Itawamba County, Dorsey Food Mart has served the people of its rural community for decades. It’s the kind of place that thrives on its regular customers – between 800 and 1,000 a day by Gillentine’s estimates – many of whom have been stepping through its automatic doors for years.
But as the region’s first few confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, Gillentine’s rural grocery store saw a rare dramatic surge in business. Over a span of three days or so, customers emptied many of the 9,000-square-foot store’s shelves.
The item first to go?
“Toilet paper,” Gillentine said. “I thought, ‘Why is everybody coming in and grabbing toilet paper?’ Then, a day or two later, it just hit. Everybody was grabbing everything. My whole store was just wiped out.”
It was like that for weeks. He’d get in a load of groceries or meat or perishables (or toilet paper), and his customers would walk out the door with all of it within hours.
Gillentine used a single word to describe it: “Crazy.”
“We were completely wiped out in a few days,” he said. “I don’t know how else to describe it but crazy.”
Dorsey Food Mart’s owner was hardly alone in his experience. In the early days of the pandemic, grocery stores like his saw a huge jump in business as people rushed to stockpile everything from meat to paper products.
Gillentine estimated that he saw a 30-40% bump in business in March. It was a mixed blessing.
“It was good to do that kind of business, but after it was over with, you had nothing to sell,” Gillentine said. “And you couldn’t get anything … If you can’t get it in to sell, you can’t sell it.”
Dorsey Food Mart receives two loads of deliveries from its supplier each week. The sudden increase in business didn’t change that. How could it? Gillentine’s business wasn’t unique in its dearth of supplies, and every other grocery store owner in the area was vying for many of the same high-demand items.
“Everybody else was like me; they were just trying to grab what they could get,” Gillentine said.
With limited room on each delivery truck, Gillentine was forced to make some tough decisions about the kinds of items to purchase each week. Meat or groceries? Perishables or toiletries?
“You could fill a truck up with groceries or you could fill the truck up with perishables. There were a lot of decisions there,” he said. “There wasn’t no right or wrong decisions, just what to get.”
What they could get was always in limited supply. Meat, in particular, was difficult to come by. As cases of COVID-19 continued to rise across the country, outbreaks in meat processing plants caused severe issues in the supply chain. According to data from the Consumer Price Index, which tracks how much people are paying for products and services, the cost of beef was up 25% by summer. The cost of chicken had increased by more than 11%.
Gillentine called the price spikes “embarrassing.”
“The price of meat just surged sky high,” Gillentine said. “I’m sure every store around here got accused of price gouging, but there wasn’t anything they could do about it.”
Of course, supply shortages were but one problem facing Dorsey Food Mart as the pandemic stretched on.
“We had a lot of employees that came down with (COVID-19),” Gillentine said.
He was speaking over the phone, wrapping up the last days of his two-week quarantine after contracting the virus himself. He laughed as he described himself as “one of the last (Dorsey Food Mart) employees to come down with it.”
When asked about the severity of his symptoms, Gillentine called himself “lucky.”
“Pretty mild … pretty mild,” he said. “Just tired, really. No fever or nothing like that … I’ve made it good with it.”
As other businesses changed their operations in the early days of the pandemic to comply with local and state ordinances meant to subdue the spread of the virus, grocery stores like Gillentine’s were as busy as they’d ever been.
This, again, was a mixed blessing. Just like he couldn’t sell what he couldn’t stock, Gillentine couldn’t run his grocery business during a pandemic without exposing his employees to the public.
Gillentine said there weren’t many physical changes he could make to his small store to make it safer for his customers and 20-odd employees. Exposure to the public, and all the risks that come with it during a pandemic, was a foregone conclusion.
“As many people come through the door, you’re exposed,” Gillentine said. “It’s worrisome.”
Gillentine said they took what steps they could to make the store safer for everyone in it. Shopping carts and counters were wiped down regularly, and the store’s popular hot bar and salad bar were closed. Gillentine opened a dedicated phone line for customers to call in or text their orders ahead of time. Dorsey Food Mart employees would then gather the items and deliver them to the patron’s vehicle.
But as the pandemic surged on and Mississippi’s case count climbed, it seemed inevitable that Dorsey Food Mart employees would get sick.
Gillentine said COVID-19 didn’t really start hitting his store until two or three months ago.
“We made it good in the initial part of it. Then, all of a sudden, we’d have one or two here, or someone would have to stay home because (they were exposed),” Gillentine said.
One or two employees would get sick and quarantine. By the time they’d return to work, another handful of employees would get sick and enter quarantine.
“We’ve been shorthanded a lot because of that,” Gillentine said. Employees would pitch in and cover for each other as employees fell ill.
Some of his employees became very ill, Gillentine said, although none severely enough for hospitalization.
“Nobody ended up in the hospital … but some of them got pretty sick,” he said. “Some of them had fever for two weeks straight.”
That put Gillentine in a different sort of bind. With a relatively small staff, every employee at Dorsey Food Mart is important. Losing a handful at a time strained the business, although the willingness of employees to cover for each other kept things running smoothly.
“Fortunately, everyone’s pitched in to help,” Gillentine said.
As the year comes to a close, the cost of meat has leveled out, shelves are mostly stocked (toilet paper notwithstanding), and the chaos of the pandemic’s opening weeks seem increasingly distant. Despite the year being unlike any Gillentine has seen in his 40 years of business ownership, business at Dorsey Food Mart has mostly settled into something approaching normal.
“Cases are high now, but people aren’t panicking like they did,” he said. “I think they just more or less realize that’s the way it is right now.”