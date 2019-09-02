Agencies and civic organizations around Northeast Mississippi will be able to share their stories and reach volunteers at a free event on Sept. 19.
Hosted by Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, United Way of Northeast Mississippi and Tupelo Young Professionals, the Nonprofit and Volunteer Fair will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the BancorpSouth Arena.
Nonprofits, government agencies, and civic organizations can register for a booth at www.volunteernems.org/nonprofit-fair-registration. There is no cost to participate.
For more information, contact Rebecca Nelson at (662) 432-0158 or rebecca@unitedwaynems.org.